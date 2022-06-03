After a mid-May slump, Atlanta third baseman Austin Riley seems to have rediscovered his rhythm at the plate. Over the last week, he has 12 hits, four home runs, nine RBI and three doubles, and is now ninth in the majors with 26 extra base hits. Riley got his 29th RBI of the season in Atlanta's 13-6 win against Colorado on Thursday, but should you include him in MLB DFS lineups once again on Friday?

Riley is hitless in two previous at bats against Colorado's starting pitcher on Friday, Chad Kuhl, but the Rockies starter has had a turbulent run of starts over his last four outings. In those four games, he's only pitched 18.1 innings and allowed 13 earned runs. Should you pull Riley from the MLB DFS player pool on Friday, and which other Braves are the best options to potentially stack with him? Before you make your MLB DFS picks for Friday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Thursday, McClure highlighted Mariners outfielder Jesse Winkler as one of his top MLB DFS picks on both FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Winkler had three hits with two doubles and an RBI to return 17 points on DraftKings and 21.5 on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday, June 3, 2022

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks is Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo, who is listed at $3,500 on DraftKings and $2,400 on FanDuel. Gallo closed out the month of May with a two-run game against the Angels on Tuesday. He has had a quiet pair of games since then, but should be primed for a strong showing against the Tigers on Friday.

Over his last six starts, Gallo has five hits and two walks, and will face Detroit starter Beau Brieske, who has struggled on the road this season. Brieske is 0-3 with a 5.59 ERA as a visiting pitcher this season, but he didn't look sharp in his last start at home, either. Although the Tigers were able to get a win against the Twins, he gave up three home runs and six hits in 5.2 innings pitched.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Gallo with New York third baseman Matt Carpenter ($3,300 on DraftKings and $2,500 on FanDuel). After opting for release from the Texas Rangers earlier this season, the Yankees picked up Carpenter following Josh Donaldson's shoulder injury at the end of May. On Thursday against the Angels, Carpenter hit his third home run in six appearances for New York.

While the sample size is small, Carpenter has been much better at home for the Yankees than on the road. Two of his three homers have come at Yankee Stadium, as well as three of his four RBI. Throughout his career, Carpenter has done his best hitting during day games, in which he has offensive splits of .267/.357/.481.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Friday, June 3, 2022

