The Yankees and White Sox began a four-game series last night and two of the most intimidating lineups in baseball put on a display to combine for 22 runs with the Yankees pulling away late in a 15-7 win. MLB daily Fantasy players are going to be regularly turning to those lineups with the weather warming up across the country but knowing exactly when to load up on studs like Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Luis Robert and Jose Abreu is about understanding matchups. On Friday, the Yankees will send out Gerrit Cole, who can neutralize the best of lineups, while the White Sox turn to journeyman Vince Velasquez.

The Yankees have the better matchup but Velasquez has only given up one run over 10.2 innings in his last two starts, so should you be loading the Bronx Bombers into your MLB DFS lineups? It's a loaded MLB DFS player pool on Friday night and with a few games between division rivals, there is plenty of history to factor in to your decision making. Before you make your MLB DFS picks for Friday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Thursday, he highlighted Rangers infielder Brad Miller in his MLB DFS player pool on both FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Miller went 2-for-3 with a home run, an RBI and two runs scored to return 21 points on DraftKings and 27.9 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, as the 2022 MLB season continues, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Friday, May 13. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday, May 13, 2022

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday is Tigers outfielder Austin Meadows at $3,900 on DraftKings and $2,700 on FanDuel. It's been a difficult first month of the season for sluggers in cold-weather cities with less-than-ideal conditions to drive the baseball out of the ballpark and Meadows has been a victim of that.

After hitting 33 home runs in 2019 and 27 home runs in 2021 (the last two full seasons in the MLB), Meadows doesn't yet have a home run but he is hitting .270 with a .365 OBP. His power history makes it pretty clear that he'll eventually start hitting homers and a matchup on Friday with Orioles starter Jordan Lyles could jumpstart things. Meadows is 3-for-6 with a home run and three RBI off Lyles.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi ($4,600 on DraftKings and $3,000 on FanDuel). Benintendi was a former top-10 draft pick and the consensus top prospect in baseball as he came through the Red Sox farm system but his slightly above-average overall offensive production never really met expectations and he was dealt to the Royals last season.

Benintendi has continued to put up respectable numbers in Kansas City, hitting .276 with 17 home runs and 76 RBI last season and hitting .314 with a career-best .368 OBP in 2022. Benintendi has 10 multi-hit games already this year and his average power should play up in Coors Field as the Royals take on the Rockies.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Friday, May 13, 2022

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Friday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Friday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.