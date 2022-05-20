Yankees starting pitcher Nestor Cortes has been one of the most pleasant surprises in baseball this season and he'll be back on the mound on Friday as the Yankees take on the White Sox. Cortes threw eight innings of one-run ball with seven strikeouts in a start against Chicago on Sunday, and now he'll take on that struggling but talented lineup again. That recent performance will make him a popular option for MLB DFS lineups but the White Sox have hammered left-handed pitching over the last few years, so could they be a bounce-back candidate just five days after Cortes shut them down?

Luis Robert and Tim Anderson both had multi-hit games where they produced at least 25 points on FanDuel and DraftKings against the Royals on Thursday, and they'll have to lift their offense again on Friday. So should you add them to your roster or are there better options in the MLB DFS player pool on a busy evening in the majors? Before you make your MLB DFS picks, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday, May 20, 2022

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu ($4,500 on DraftKings and $3,300 on FanDuel). The 33-year-old is a two-time batting champion and a three-time All-Star who is just 11 hits shy of 1,500 for his career. And while he's started to slow down since the start of 2021, he's still provided offensive value as a decent contact/on-base guy.

This season, LeMahieu has an 8.8 percent walk rate and is hitting .267 with a .347 OBP. He's coming off a two-hit game on Thursday and has an RBI in each of his last two games entering Friday's contest. His 22.9 percent line drive rate is his lowest since 2012 and may be the key in unlocking his game going forward.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Twins shortstop Carlos Correa ($4,800 on DraftKings and $3,200 on FanDuel). After an 0-for-4 outing on April 27, Correa's OPS dipped to .504 but he's been on an absolute tear since then and picked up right where he left off on Wednesday after a two-week absence with a finger injury.

Correa went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in a win over the Athletics as he returned from the injured list and now has six multi-hit contests in his last nine games. His OPS is now up to .721 and the peripherals suggest that he should start to benefit from the ball leaving the yard at a higher frequency now that the weather is warming up. Correa's 92.8 mph average exit velocity and his 54.2 percent hard-hit contact rate are both career-highs.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Friday, May 20, 2022

