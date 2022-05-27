The 2022 MLB season continues on Friday and Padres third baseman Manny Machado will continue his MVP campaign against the Pirates. Machado has been blistering throughout the first two months of the season and enters Friday's contest slashing .361/.437/.590 with 21 extra-base hits, 27 RBIs and seven stolen bases in 44 games. The five-time All-Star was already a popular option for MLB DFS lineups but his current production makes him a virtual must-roster on a daily basis.

However, affording players like Machado, Mike Trout, Aaron Judge or Bryce Harper means that you have to make sacrifices elsewhere in your MLB DFS roster. So who are some of the affordable options in the MLB DFS player pool that will allow you to target those high-priced stars? Before you make your MLB DFS picks, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Thursday, he highlighted Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman as one of his top MLB DFS picks on both FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Freeman went 4-for-5 with a home run, two doubles, three runs scored and five RBIs to return 39 points on DraftKings and 54.1 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday, May 27, 2022

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday is Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers ($5,800 on DraftKings and $4,200 on FanDuel). The 25-year-old has emerged as an offensive force in the last two full MLB seasons, combining to hit 81 doubles and 70 home runs with 228 RBIs in 2019 and 2021 and he's off to his best start yet in 2022.

Devers is slashing .335/.366/.600 with 17 doubles, 10 home runs and 27 RBIs through 44 games and currently leads the American League in hits (62) and total bases (111). On Friday, he'll take on Orioles right-hander Kyle Bradish and Devers went 1-for-3 with a double off Bradish in a matchup earlier this season. He's also hit all 10 of his home runs against right-handed pitching this year.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Freeman again ($5,700 on DraftKings and $3,700 on FanDuel). After his outburst on Thursday, Freeman is now slashing .312/.399/.500 with four home runs and 28 RBIs and he also leads the National League with 18 doubles.

With the weather warming, expect some of those hard-hit balls into the power alleys to start carrying out of the ballpark with his 33.1 percent fly ball rate tied for the second-highest of his career. But even if the power doesn't come in a wave, Freeman's bat-to-ball skills continue to make him incredibly valuable and he's now had four games with three hits or more in his last nine contests.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Friday, May 27, 2022

