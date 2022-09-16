Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Yandy Diaz has been a top-10 Fantasy third baseman all season, and he could be one of the top names to consider in MLB DFS lineups on Friday. Over his last eight games, Diaz has hit .400 with a 1.003 OPS, and he hit a three-run home run in the Rays' 11-0 win over Toronto on Thursday. Tampa Bay begins a new series on Friday against Texas, and Diaz is one of several Rays players in the MLB DFS player pool that has potential for a top Fantasy performance.

The Rays will face Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez, who has been strong in his two September starts, but carried a 4.24 ERA through the month of August. Diaz has a career .364 batting average with two doubles and a home run in 22 at-bats against Perez, and he could be an MLB DFS stack option with shortstop Wander Franco. Franco only has two at-bats under his belt against Perez, but one went for a double, and he has eight hits, two doubles and four RBI in eight appearances since returning from a stint on the 60-Day IL (hand). Before you make your MLB DFS picks for Friday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday is Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who is listed at $5,300 on DraftKings and $3,900 on FanDuel. Guerrero is on a nine-game hitting streak, in which he has 12 total hits, four doubles, a home run and three RBI. He's maintained his status as one of the top power-hitters in the game this season with 28 home runs and 84 RBI.

On Friday, the Blue Jays begin a new series against the Baltimore Orioles and starting pitcher Jordan Lyles, who gave up eight runs in his last start against Boston on Saturday. Guerrero has logged six at-bats against Lyles in the past, and has two hits with a home run and two walks against him. This season, Guerrero has hit 85 percent of his home runs and 86 percent of his RBI against right-handed pitchers like Lyles.

Another part of McClure's MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers ($5,200 on DraftKings and $3,900 on FanDuel). Devers made his only hit count in his last start on Wednesday against New York, when he hit an RBI double in a 5-3 loss. Over his last four starts, he has five hits, a home run and six RBI.

On Friday, the Red Sox begin a new series at home against the Kansas City Royals, who are set to start Jon Heasley on the mound. Heasley has a 7.36 ERA through two starts in September, and Devers has a .304 batting average at Fenway Park this season. Opposing batters have a 35.1 percent sweet spot rate in hits against Heasley this season, so Devers should be able to make solid contact on several pitches on Friday.

