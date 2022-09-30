The Detroit Tigers have been out of the playoff race for some time, but they have quietly been one of Major League Baseball's best teams as the regular season comes to a close. Over their last 10 games, the Tigers are 8-2, but they'll be tested when they begin a new series on Friday against the Minnesota Twins. Minnesota still has the chance to finish the season above .500, so which hitters from either club should you favor in MLB DFS lineups on Friday? Detroit infielder Harold Castro has had a couple of disappointing starts over his last two games, but in four games from last Wednesday through the following Tuesday, he had 10 hits, a double, a home run and six RBI.

He could be a bounce-back candidate in the MLB DFS player pool against Twins probable starter Joe Ryan, who he is 4-for-6 over the last two seasons against. Outfielder Riley Greene could be a stack option, as he comes into Friday on a five-game hitting streak and a .333 career average against Ryan. Before making any MLB DFS picks for Friday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won over $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. His proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Thursday, McClure highlighted Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien as one of his top MLB DFS picks on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Semien hit two home runs and finished with four RBI in a 10-9 loss to Seattle to return 32 points on DraftKings and 44.4 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Friday is Twins shortstop Carlos Correa, who is listed at $4,800 on DraftKings and $2,900 on FanDuel. Correa had a 1-for-4 day with a run against Kansas City on Thursday. Over his last ten games, he has 15 total hits, three doubles and three RBI.

The Twins travel to play Detroit on Friday, and in two previous games at Comerica Park this season, Correa hit .300 with a .900 OPS. He has only logged four at bats against Tigers probable starter Tyler Alexander, but has two RBI on the lone hit he took from him in those meetings. Against left-handed starting pitchers like Alexander this season, Correa has hit .318 with six home runs and 19 RBI in 154 at bats.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Dodgers outfielder Joey Gallo ($3,200 on DraftKings and $2,200 on FanDuel). Gallo couldn't come away in a pinch-hit opportunity on Thursday, but he is a high-upside play on any given night. Despite inefficient season averages, he still has 18 home runs and 44 RBI on the season.

The Dodgers move on to the Colorado Rockies on Friday, who Gallo hasn't traditionally had much success against, but the series will be in Los Angeles. For what it's worth, Gallo's batting average at home is 32 points higher than in road games this season. Since coming to the Dodgers, Gallo's average exit velocity on balls he's made contact with (91.6 mph) and hard-hit rate (56.6%) are their highest since 2019, during an All-Star season with the Texas Rangers.

