After all the trades are done and the Major League Baseball season comes closer to its end, more clubs are calling up younger players to see what the future holds. One of the players that has made the most of his recent opportunity has been Astros rookie second baseman/DH David Hensley. In his fourth start for Houston, he went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI, but has he shown enough to stay in the Astros' and MLB DFS lineups for Monday's Labor Day slate? Since going hitless in his debut, Hensley has gone 6-for-13 over his next four appearances, and the Astros start a new series against the Texas Rangers on Monday.

The Rangers are set to start pitcher Martin Perez, who gave up five runs against the Astros in his last start on Wednesday, where Hensley went 3-for-3 against him. Kyle Tucker could be another Astros name in the MLB DFS player pool to add, as he is 5-for-11 all-time versus Perez and he hit a home run on Sunday. Before making your MLB DFS picks for Monday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won over $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Sunday, McClure highlighted Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts as one of his top players on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Bogaerts went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI and a run scored to return 17 points on DraftKings and 22.2 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday is Angels outfielder Mike Trout, who is listed at $5,500 on DraftKings and $4,100 on FanDuel. Trout was responsible for the only Angels run in a loss against Houston on Sunday, when he hit an eighth-inning blast. Trout has missed 40 games this season with back problems and other various ailments, but he has still hit 29 home runs with 59 RBI.

On Monday, the Angels begin a new series against the Detroit Tigers, who will start left-handed pitcher Tyler Alexander on the mound. Trout was 0-for-3 against Alexander in a previous meeting with him this season, but has hit .317 with a 1.049 OPS against left-handed starting pitchers overall this season. Alexander has a 6.51 ERA in road games in 2022, while Trout has hit .325 with 15 home runs and 32 RBI at home, where the Angels will be on Monday

Another part of McClure's MLB DFS strategy includes rostering White Sox outfielder Luis Robert ($5,000 on DraftKings, $3,200 on FanDuel). Robert is on a three-game hitless streak, but in the four games before that, he had hit .353 with a .951 OPS and had three doubles. For the season, he is batting .300 and has 12 home runs with 56 RBI.

Chicago starts a new series at Seattle on Monday, and starting pitcher Marco Gonzales, who had a 5.08 ERA through the month of August. Robert has yet to face Gonzales in his career, but in the three games that he has played at Seattle last year, he fared well. In those games, Robert he had three hits with a home run, a double and two RBI. This year, Robert has hit .321 with six home runs and 35 RBI in road games.

