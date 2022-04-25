The Texas Rangers are off to another slow start this season, but first baseman Nate Lowe isn't. Lowe is tied with Tampa Bay's Wander Franco for the second-most hits in the American League, with 22, and both are chasing Seattle's Ty France, who has 24. Lowe is the only one of the three in action on Monday, but should you include him in your MLB DFS lineups?

The Rangers host the Houston Astros, but Lowe is hitless in two previous at bats against Houston starter Framber Valdez. Lowe hasn't been as strong against left-handed pitchers this season as righties, but he's still been productive, with three doubles, three runs and six hits in 22 at bats. Rangers shortstop Corey Seager has three hits in four at bats against Valdez, but should either make the cut in the MLB DFS player pool for Monday? Before you make your MLB DFS picks, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Sunday, McClure highlighted Giants first baseman Brandon Belt as one of his top MLB DFS picks on both FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Belt had a triple and a single with an RBI to return 17 points on DraftKings and 21.7 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday is Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner, who is listed at $5,500 on DraftKings and $3,900 on FanDuel. Turner is on a three-game hitting streak and has had one in five of his last six starts. Over his last two games, he has also knocked in three RBI, bringing him to 13 on the season.

Los Angeles begins a series at Arizona against the lowly Diamondbacks on Monday night and right-handed starter Merrill Kelly. Kelly has been strong this season, but Turner should be confident in the matchup, as he has two hits and a walk in six previous at bats against him. In six games at Chase Field last season, Turner finished with phenomenal batting splits of .462/.500/1.115.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Turner with Los Angeles outfielder Mookie Betts ($4,900 on DraftKings and $4,000 on FanDuel). Betts is coming off of a three-run performance after taking a hit and two walks in three at bats against the Padres on Sunday. In the series opener against San Diego last Friday, Betts had his best game of the season, with two home runs, two walks, a stolen base and three runs scored.

Betts has a more extensive history against Kelly with two homers, two RBI and just one strikeout in 12 career at bats. He has had little trouble picking out Kelly's pitches, and holds a career .917 slugging percentage against him. Early on this season, Betts has the look of a more patient hitter, as he currently holds the highest walk rate of his career (14.9 percent), and lowest ground ball rate (20 percent).

