The Cleveland Guardians lineup features three of the top 10 American League leaders in triples this season, and on Monday, they begin a series at home against the Arizona Diamondbacks. This season, Diamondbacks opponents have hit the seventh-most batted balls in the majors, which could mean that Amed Rosario, Jose Ramirez and Steven Kwan have a strong chance to add to their triples totals for the year. The trio has 13 combined three-baggers this season, led by Rosario's six, but does that give him splash potential for MLB DFS lineups on Monday?

The Diamondbacks are set to start Zach Davies on the mound, who Rosario is 7-for-10 against in his career with two doubles. In home games this season, Rosario has hit .315 with a .776 OPS, and looks like a prime pick in the MLB DFS player pool after he has come away with 22 hits, four doubles and a triple in his last 15 games. Before you make your MLB DFS picks for Monday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won over $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Sunday, McClure highlighted Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo in his MLB DFS player pool on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Rizzo went 2-for-4 in a 8-6 loss to Kansas City, with a three-run seventh inning homer to return 23 Fantasy points on DraftKings and 31.7 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday, August 1, 2022

For Monday, one of McClure's MLB DFS picks is Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, who is listed at $6,400 on DraftKings and $5,000 on FanDuel. Judge went without a hit in the Yankees' series finale against Kansas City on Sunday but has had eight multi-hit games over his last 13 starts. In the first three games against the Royals, Judge had four home runs, which brought his total for the season to 42.

On Monday, the Yankees begin a new series at home against the Seattle Mariners, who are expected to start left-handed pitcher Marco Gonzales. Judge doesn't have a hit in six previous at bats against Gonzales but has only had consecutive games without a hit four times this season. Against lefties this season, Judge has respectable averages, but at home, he has been lights-out with offensive splits of .309/.390/.697.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Judge with New York second baseman Gleyber Torres ($4,800 on DraftKings and $3,200 on FanDuel). Torres was hitless in the Yankees' series finale against Kansas City, but he had been on a four-game hitting streak before that. During that stretch, he also had two doubles and a home run, and for the season he has 16 homers and 46 RBI.

Torres has had a bit more success against Gonzales than Judge, and is 2-for-8 against him in previous meetings. Against lefty pitching, Torres has been strong this year, and he has a .287 batting average with a .968 OPS. Torres has been elite when he has been aggressive and has splits of .415/.415/.849 when he swings at the first pitch. Opposing batters have hit .291 against Gonzales on 0-0 counts this season, so Torres should be able to find the ball early in his at-bats on Monday.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Monday, August 1, 2022

