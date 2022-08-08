Sunday's loaded Major League Baseball schedule produced some eye-popping scores, but with a lighter slate of games on Monday, which names appear likely to keep their offense rolling for MLB DFS lineups? The New York Mets move on to a series against the Cincinnati Reds and starting pitcher Justin Dunn, who is coming back from a rehab assignment in triple-A where he finished with a 6.92 ERA in 26 innings pitched. Meanwhile, New York shortstop Francisco Lindor had eight hits with a double and three RBI in his last four starts as the Mets took four out of five games from the Braves over the weekend.

Another Mets player that appears primed to go off out of the MLB DFS player pool on Monday is catcher Tomas Nido, who has only batted in two runs over his last four games, but also has five hits and three doubles. As a pitching staff, the Reds are a bottom-three team in opponent on-base and slugging percentages, so stacking Mets could pay off big. Before making any MLB DFS picks for Monday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won over $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Sunday, McClure highlighted Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins in his MLB DFS player pool on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Hoskins extended his home run streak to four games in Philadelphia's 13-1 win over Washington, and knocked in two RBI to return 20 Fantasy points on DraftKings and 28.2 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday, August 8, 2022

For Monday, one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks is Mets outfielder Starling Marte who is listed at $5,400 on DraftKings and $3,600 on FanDuel. Marte has been hitless over his last two games, but prior to that, he had 35 hits over 25 games since July 1. Prior to his last two games -- the first of which was the second game of a doubleheader -- Marte had only had consecutive games without a hit three other times this season, and at no point has he gone three games without a hit.

Marte and Dunn have yet to face each other, but this year, Marte has offensive splits of .292/.339/.449 against right-handed starting pitchers. In three previous games against the Reds this season, Marte hit .385 and had a .928 OPS with five hits and a double. Marte's home batting average (.317) is 48 points higher than on the road, and the Mets will be at Citi Field once again to welcome the Reds.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Marte with fellow New York outfielder Brandon Nimmo ($4,700 on DraftKings and $3,200 on FanDuel). Nimmo went 3-for-5 with a double in New York's 5-2 win against Atlanta on Sunday. Over his last four starts, he has six hits, two doubles and a .921 OPS.

Nimmo has been even more of a Reds killer than Marte this season, and in his three previous starts against Cincinnati, he had incredible splits of .462/.533/.923 with two home runs and six RBI. Against right-handed pitchers this year, Nimmo has hit .277 and knocked out seven of his 10 homers. Nimmo is striking out at the lowest rate of his career (16.4 percent) and when he chases pitches out of the zone, he still manages to make contact a respectable 63 percent of the time.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Monday, August 8, 2022

