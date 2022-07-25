The Texas Rangers are 20 games out of first place in the American League West, but outfielder Adolis Garcia is doing everything he can to chip away at that. Garcia is on a six-game hitting streak, during which he has 10 total hits, a double, two home runs and seven RBI. The Rangers begin a new series on Monday against the Seattle Mariners, but can Garcia keep up his hot hitting for MLB DFS lineups against a team that won 14 consecutive games heading into the All-Star break?

The Mariners are set to start right-handed pitcher Chris Flexen on Monday, whose last start also came against the Rangers on July 17. Flexen was pitching on short rest and only threw for 3.2 innings, but more importantly, Garcia is 5-for-12 with a home run and three RBI against Flexen. Another name in the MLB DFS player pool that could be worth considering on Monday is Texas second baseman Marcus Semien, who hit a home run against Flexen in that previous start. Before you make your MLB DFS picks for Monday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won over $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Sunday, McClure highlighted Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. as one of his top MLB DFS picks on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Guerrero Jr. went 4-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored to return 18 points on DraftKings and 21.7 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

For Monday, one of McClure's MLB DFS picks is Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner, who is listed at $5,800 on DraftKings and $4,100 on FanDuel. Turner had just one hit in his last start on Sunday in Los Angeles' 7-4 win against San Francisco but comes into Monday on an 11-game hitting streak. During that stretch, Turner has 16 total hits with two doubles, four homers and 10 RBI.

The Dodgers move onto a new series on Monday against the Washington Nationals at home, who are expected to start Paolo Espino. Espino has given the Nats an average of just 4.2 innings per start over his last seven since taking over the last spot in the rotation. In Turner's first at-bats against starting pitchers this season, he is hitting .292 with an .802 OPS, and in his first at-bats against relievers, he has offensive splits of .315/.375/.455.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Milwaukee infielder Willy Adames ($5,100 on DraftKings and $3,800 on FanDuel). Adames is on a five-game hitting streak in which he has reached base seven total times with two home runs, three RBI and two walks. For the year, Adames has 20 home runs and 53 RBI, with 52 runs scored in just 74 games played.

The Brewers go for the sweep against Colorado on Monday, and the Rockies are expected to start lefty pitcher Kyle Freeland. Freeland pitched just four innings in his last start against San Diego and allowed five runs on six hits before getting pulled. Hitters that bat second in the lineup against Freeland, as Adames likely will, have slashed .271/.327/.417 against Freeland this season.

