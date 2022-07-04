The Milwaukee Brewers are one of the hottest teams in Major League Baseball and are 7-3 in their last 10 games. One of the players that has powered that run has been outfielder/third baseman Jace Peterson, who has started in four of his last five appearances and has seven total hits, three doubles with a home run in those games. Peterson is expected to continue playing with Hunter Renfroe (calf) and Tyrone Taylor (concussion) on the shelf, but should you include him in your MLB DFS lineups for the Fourth of July?

Peterson is on a seven-game hitting streak, and the Brewers take on the Chicago Cubs, who are expected to start Justin Steele. The southpaw has struggled in road games this season, going 0-2 with a 7.29 ERA and a 1.714 WHIP in five starts, so perhaps stacking Peterson with other Brewers in the MLB DFS player pool would be a wise move. Before you make your MLB DFS picks for Monday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won over $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Sunday, McClure highlighted Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff as one of his top MLB DFS picks on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Woodruff pitched six scoreless innings with eight strikeouts in a win over Pittsburgh to return 29.9 points on DraftKings and 52 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, as the 2022 MLB season continues, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Monday, July 4. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday, July 4, 2022

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks on both sites is Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor, who is listed at $5,300 on DraftKings and $3,700 on FanDuel. Lindor was hitless in his last start on Sunday, but he was seeing the ball well on Saturday. In New York's 7-3 loss to Texas, Lindor had two hits and two walks.

Lindor's production has been feast-or-famine since the Mets' two-game series with Houston on June 21. In the nine games since then, he's had four multi-hit games, but only one other start during that period with another hit. New York will begin a new series against Cincinnati on Monday and starting pitcher Hunter Greene, who is coming off a rough start of his own last time out, as he gave up three runs in just four innings pitched against Chicago.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Lindor with New York 2B/OF Jeff McNeil ($4,700 on DraftKings and $2,800 on FanDuel). McNeil had just one hit in the Mets' win against the Rangers on Sunday, but he made it count. He hit an RBI double in the fourth inning and scored a run in New York's 4-1 victory.

This is the first meeting between the Mets and Reds this season, so no New York batter has seen the rookie Greene, but he has a 5.87 ERA and 1.402 WHIP in home games. Against right-handed pitchers this season, McNeil has hit all four of his home runs and 29 of his 34 total RBI. In road games this year, he has hit .339 with an .890 OPS and should be poised to add to his 76 total hits.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Monday, July 4, 2022

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Monday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.