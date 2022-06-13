Exploiting pitching matchups in Major League Baseball games with stacks in MLB DFS lineups is a sound strategy for picking up Fantasy points in bunches. In Baltimore's 10-7 win against Kansas City on Sunday, Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander and first baseman Ryan Mountcastle combined to go 4-for-11 with two home runs, three runs scored and three RBI. The Orioles begin a new series on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, but should you deploy the tandem of Santander and Mountcastle again, or are there better duos to choose from in the MLB DFS player pool?

The Texas Rangers begin a series against Houston on Monday as well, and the Astros are expected to start Cristian Javier. On Sunday, Rangers second baseman Ezequiel Duran and catcher Jonah Heim knocked in five RBI, and Javier gave up five earned runs in his most recent appearance last Monday. Before you make your MLB DFS picks, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Sunday, he highlighted Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander as one of his core MLB DFS picks on both FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Verlander pitched seven innings and struck out five in a 9-4 win against Miami to return 27.35 points on DraftKings and 40 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, as the 2022 MLB season continues, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Monday, June 13. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday, June 13, 2022

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday is Blue Jays outfielder George Springer, who is listed at $5,600 on DraftKings and $3,700 on FanDuel. Over his last four starts, Springer has seven hits, a double, a home run and three RBI. For the season, he has 12 home runs, 33 RBI, and offensive splits of .278/.348/.522.

Toronto is set to face off against Baltimore starting pitcher Kyle Bradish, who has an ERA of 6.45 for the season. Over his last two starts, he's given up 10 total hits and four runs over 9.1 innings pitched. Springer has taken 46 of his 57 hits this season against opposing right-handed pitchers like Bradish, and in home games, he has a batting average of .324 on balls he's put in play.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Springer with Toronto shortstop Bo Bichette ($5,600 on DraftKings and $3,900 on FanDuel). On Friday against Detroit, Bichette had his best game in the last two weeks, when he hit a home run and a double with two RBI. Over his last six starts, Bichette has 10 hits, two home runs, and five RBI.

Bichette has been significantly better against right-handed starting pitching than lefties this season and has offensive splits of .285/.326/.455 in those matchups. He also has seven home runs, 13 doubles, and 26 runs batted-in against righties. Nobody has stolen a base against Bradish this season, but all four of Bichette's steals in 2022 have come against right-handed starters.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Monday, June 13, 2022

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Monday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.