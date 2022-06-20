Prior to Sunday, Pittsburgh Pirates rookie outfielder Jack Suwinski had just one other game in which he batted in three runs. He repeated that performance in dramatic fashion on June 19, when he smacked three home runs in a single game in Pittsburgh's 4-3 win against San Francisco. Suwinski now has 11 home runs and 19 RBI on the season, but should you bet on him to continue his hot hitting in MLB DFS lineups on Monday?

The Pirates begin a new series against Chicago and face off against another rookie in Cubs probable starter Caleb Kilian. Besides Suwinski, other Pirates might be worth considering in the MLB DFS player pool, as Kilian has allowed eight runs in nine innings pitched over two starts this season. Before you make your MLB DFS picks for Monday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Sunday, he highlighted Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson as one of his top MLB DFS picks on both FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Donaldson finished as the top-scoring third baseman in the main slate of games on both sites. He made his only hit in a loss to Toronto count with a two-run home run to return 18 points on DraftKings and 25.2 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday, June 20, 2022

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday is Angels slugger Mike Trout, who is listed at $5,600 on DraftKings and $4,200 on FanDuel. Trout also cracked a home run in his lone hit on Sunday that went for two runs in the Angels' 4-0 win against Seattle. Over his last five starts, Trout has six hits, five home runs and nine RBI.

After a five-game series against the Mariners, Los Angeles begins a new series on Monday against Kansas City. The Royals are expected to send left-handed starting pitcher Kris Bubic to the mound, who has struggled through most of the season, with a 8.36 ERA. Bubic has given up seven runs in his last two starts, and against lefty starters this season, Trout has hit .347 with five home runs and four doubles.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Blue Jays outfielder Teoscar Hernandez ($4,700 on DraftKings and $2,900 on FanDuel). Hernandez had a similar performance to Donaldson and Trout on Sunday, but his homer brought in three runs in the Blue Jays' 10-9 win. Over the last week, Hernandez has offensive splits of .310/.333/.655 with three home runs in seven starts.

Toronto begins a news series on Monday against the Chicago White Sox and starting pitcher Lance Lynn. Previous meetings between the two have gone Lynn's way most of the time, but the 35-year-old pitcher is coming off a knee injury and only made his first start of the season last Monday against the Tigers. In that game, he pitched just 4.1 innings and gave up three runs, so Hernandez will look to capitalize as Lynn continues to shake off some rust.

