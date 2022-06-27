After 15 consecutive hitless innings against the Houston Astros, Yankees batters finally uncorked some big hits late in Sunday's matchup to avoid losing their third-straight game. Three New York hitters that are regulars to MLB DFS lineups hit home runs, in Giancarlo Stanton, DJ LeMahieu and Aaron Judge, who ended the game with a walk-off three-run homer in the 10th inning. The Yankees continue their home stand in a new series against Oakland on Monday, but should you consider any of their top sluggers in the MLB DFS player pool?

The A's are expected to start right-handed pitcher Paul Blackburn, who is coming off of a rough start against Seattle last Wednesday, when he gave up seven runs and 10 hits. All three mentioned Yankees hitters faced Blackburn last season in two at bats, but only Stanton had any success, with a hit in each. Before you make your MLB DFS picks for Monday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

In McClure's last MLB DFS recommendations on June 23, he highlighted Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman as one of his top MLB DFS picks on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Freeman finished as the top-scoring first baseman on both sites after he went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI to return 21 points on DraftKings and 28.7 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, as the 2022 MLB season continues, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Monday, June 27. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday, June 27, 2022

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday is Texas shortstop Corey Seager, who is listed at $5,600 on DraftKings and $3,500 on FanDuel. After two hitless games against Washington on Friday and Saturday, Seager got back in the box score on Sunday with a hit and a walk in the Rangers' 6-4 loss to the Nationals. Prior to the series with Washington, Seager had put together a five-game hitting streak, which included seven total hits, two doubles, two home runs and three RBI.

Texas plays Kansas City for the second time this season, and lefty starting pitcher Kris Bubic, whose performance has been up-and-down this year. Seager already faced Bubic once and hit a home run in his single at bat against him. For the entire series against the Royals, Seager finished with three home runs and an incredible 1.617 OPS over three starts.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Seager with Rangers C/DH Mitch Garver ($3,200 on DraftKings and $2,500 on FanDuel). Garver hasn't been overly productive this season but has a chance to turn things around against the Royals. He didn't play in Texas' first series against Kansas City, but was strong against the Royals in 2021, with two home runs, five hits and five RBI in five starts.

Garver has more experience against Bubic than any other Rangers hitter, with three hits in eight at bats, including a home run. Four of Garver's seven home runs and eight of his 16 RBI this year have come against left-handed pitching, so he should be ready to swing the bat in Monday's matchup. Additionally, Garver has more total bases in fewer plate appearances in road games than he does at home, despite a lower overall batting average.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Monday, June 27, 2022

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Monday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.