Monday's Major League Baseball slate of games features a relatively light schedule, but there are still quality names to be added to MLB DFS lineups for tournament rosters on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. One interesting player to consider is Cleveland infielder Andres Gimenez, who could have a boom-or-bust kind of day when the Guardians take on the Rangers. Over the last week, Gimenez has three home runs, eight hits, and nine RBI, and will look to keep things going against Rangers pitcher Jon Gray.

Gray had a bit of a rough start to the season but is coming off his best performance in his last start, where he struck out 12 in seven innings pitched on June 1 against Tampa Bay. Is Gimenez one of the top plays out of the MLB DFS player pool on Monday, or should you go the opposite way and target Gray? Before you make your MLB DFS picks for Monday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Sunday, he highlighted Astros OF/DH Yordan Alvarez as one of his top MLB DFS picks on both FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Alvarez hit his 16th home run and his second triple of the season as part of a three-hit day to return 31 points on DraftKings and 40.1 on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, as the 2022 MLB season continues, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Monday, June 6. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday, June 6, 2022

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks on Monday is Blue Jays outfielder George Springer, who is listed at $5,000 on DraftKings and $4,000 on FanDuel. Over the last week, Springer played in four games and came away with two home runs, six hits and four RBI. Over the last two weeks, Springer had offensive splits of .308/.378/.738, and he has six doubles with 16 RBI in road games this season.

Toronto begins a series against Kansas City on Monday and will face Royals pitcher Daniel Lynch, who has struggled over his last three starts. In those games, Lynch gave up 12 earned runs in 13 total innings pitched. Springer has faced Lynch in three previous at-bats and has a double with another hit in those meetings.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte ($4,900 on DraftKings and $3,400 on FanDuel). After a slow start over the first month of the season, Marte has picked things up over the last couple of weeks. In his last six appearances, he has seven hits, three doubles and four RBI.

Arizona begins a new series on Monday against the Cincinnati Reds and starting pitcher Hunter Greene, who has been up and down all season. Over his last two starts, Greene struck out 14 batters but gave up nine earned runs -- three of which came on home runs against the Cubs on May 26. Chicago was able to swipe two stolen bases from Greene in that start, and two of Marte's three stolen bases this season have come against right-handed pitchers like Greene.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Monday, June 6, 2022

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Monday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.