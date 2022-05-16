After an eight-game winning streak to close out April, the Miami Marlins have fallen back to Earth in May. However, one of their top offseason acquisitions, Jorge Soler, is starting to heat up after a slow start as he has three home runs and is on a six-game hitting streak heading into Monday's series opener against Washington. Is Soler worth considering for your MLB DFS lineups against Nationals pitcher Aaron Sanchez?

Sanchez is 2-2 this season with a 7.58 ERA and gave up a hit against Soler when they last faced each other in two 2019 at-bats. Perhaps other Marlins in the MLB DFS player pool could be worth considering like Jazz Chisholm, who leads the majors in triples with three. Before you make your MLB DFS picks for Monday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Sunday, he highlighted Astros second baseman Jose Altuve in his MLB DFS player pool on both FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Altuve hit his seventh home run of the season and scored twice to return 19 points on DraftKings and 24.9 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday, May 16, 2022

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday is Giants first baseman Brandon Belt, who is listed at $4,500 on DraftKings and $3,800 on FanDuel. Belt was hitless on Sunday in San Francisco's series finale against St. Louis, but he's been a reliable hand in his last five games. During that stretch, he has six hits with a double, two RBI and a .300 batting average.

The Giants move on to start a series at Colorado on Monday and Rockies starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela. So far this season, Senzatela holds a career-high WHIP of 1.95, to go with a 4.88 ERA. Belt has more experience against Senzatela than any other Giants hitter and has come away with six doubles and four other hits in 23 total at-bats against him.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner ($5,400 on DraftKings and $3,700 on FanDuel). Turner is currently riding a seven-game hit streak, in which he has 10 total hits, four doubles and a pair of stolen bases. The Dodgers take on Arizona and lefty pitcher Madison Bumgarner, who has gotten off to a solid start this season.

Although Bumgarner has gotten the better of Turner in their past meetings, Turner's value lies more in the later stages of the game. In first at-bats against relief pitchers, Turner has 11 RBI and three doubles with a .269 batting average. In Turner's third time facing a starting pitcher in a single game, he has a home run, two doubles and seven hits in 15 total at-bats.

