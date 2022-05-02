The Chicago White Sox nearly gave Major League Baseball fans what would have been the most dramatic comeback of the season against the Angels on Sunday in the bottom of the ninth in what ended up a 6-5 loss. Shortstop Tim Anderson hit an RBI single to score Josh Harrison, and second baseman Leury Garcia hit a late two-RBI single. Anderson is on a three-game multi-hit streak that includes seven hits, a home run, a double and two RBI, but the question when it comes to MLB DFS lineups is if Anderson or Garcia can keep things rolling for one more game.

Chicago wraps up its series against the Angels on Monday against left-handed starter Patrick Sandoval, who hasn't pitched against the White Sox since 2019. Anderson had an RBI single in that meeting and Garcia smacked a double, but should you seek them out in the MLB DFS player pool for Monday? Before you make your MLB DFS picks, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Sunday, McClure highlighted Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge as one of his top MLB DFS picks on both FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Judge finished as the top-scoring non-pitcher. He had two home runs with three RBI to return 30 points on DraftKings and 40.9 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2022 MLB season in full swing, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Monday, May 2. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday, May 2, 2022

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday is Minnesota outfielder Byron Buxton, who is listed at $5,700 on DraftKings and $3,900 on FanDuel. Buxton shook off a three-game mini-slump to crank a home run with another hit in a win against Tampa Bay on Sunday. Even with a lull in the preceding three games, Buxton still carries offensive batting splits of .310/.375/.759 over the last two weeks.

Minnesota moves on to start a series against Baltimore and starting pitcher Tyler Wells, who has struggled mightily with his consistency through his first four starts. Wells and Buxton have yet to square off, but this season, the latter has hit .407 with four homers and nine RBI against righty starters. Opposing hitters hold an OPS of .839 against Wells this season, so Buxton should continue finding his rhythm on Monday.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Buxton with Twins shortstop Carlos Correa ($4,600 on DraftKings and $3,200 on FanDuel). Correa is on a four-game multi-hit streak, with 10 hits in 18 total at-bats during that span. He also has five runs and five RBI during that stretch, which helped the Twins win three games in the last four days.

Correa is another player that is facing Wells for the first time in his career, but the eight-year veteran shouldn't be worried about their initial meeting. Five of Correa's eight RBI this season have come over the last six games, and he's only struck out twice at the plate in his last four starts. Correa has 14 RBI in 11 career games at Camden Yards and will look to continue his hot hitting this evening.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Monday, May 2, 2022

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Monday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.