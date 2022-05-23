Washington Nationals second baseman Cesar Hernandez comes into this week as the major league leader in at bats with 174. All of those plate appearances have resulted in 48 hits, nine doubles and nine RBI. The Nationals open a home series against the Los Angeles Dodgers and starting pitcher Tyler Anderson on Monday, but is that a decent enough matchup to include Hernandez in your MLB DFS lineups?

Hernandez is 6-for-12 against Anderson in his career, but the Dodgers pitcher has been strong against leadoff hitters this season. Against batters at the top of opposing lineups, Anderson has held hitters to just three hits and four strikeouts in 20 total at bats this season. Is Hernandez the second baseman to target in the MLB DFS player pool on Monday or should you look elsewhere? Before you make your MLB DFS picks for Monday be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Sunday, he highlighted Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara in his MLB DFS player pool on both FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Alcantara finished as the top Fantasy starting pitcher in the day's main slate of games after he pitched a complete game and gave up just three runs but struck out seven to return 35.95 points on DraftKings and 58 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday, May 23, 2022

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday is Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman ($5,400 on DraftKings and $4,000 on FanDuel). Freeman has gone two games without a hit but is due to break the mini-slump today against the Nationals. Washington will send right-handed pitcher Joan Adon to the mound, who is 1-3 with a 5.89 ERA at home this season.

Against right-handed pitching this season, Freeman has offensive splits of .286/.368/.439 with two home runs and 12 RBI. Freeman hasn't been quite as productive in road games this year as at home, but that's not to say he hasn't been strong away from Dodger Stadium. As a visitor, Freeman has the same number of hits (23) as he does at home, with eight doubles in addition to two stolen bases.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge ($6,200 on DraftKings and $4,000 on FanDuel). Judge is on a four-game hitting streak, and in the first game of the Yankees double-header against Chicago on Sunday, he had a home run with two other hits in New York's 3-1 loss. Judge is off to a tremendous start this season, with 15 home runs, 31 RBI, eight doubles and 47 total hits.

The Yankees move on from a pair of losses against the White Sox to begin a new series against the Baltimore Orioles and starting pitcher Jordan Lyles. Lyles has struggled away from Camden Yards this season, with a 1-3 record and a 6.64 ERA. Judge will be looking for some revenge against Lyles, who has had his number so far through six previous at bats this season, where Judge went without a hit. That shouldn't worry the Yankees slugger, who has 10 hits and three home runs over his last six games.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Monday, May 23, 2022

