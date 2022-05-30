After an oblique injury kept him out of the lineup for the first month of the season, Arizona third baseman Josh Rojas came back to make an instant impact for the Diamondbacks in May. Over the last month, he has been the team's most efficient hitter with offensive splits of .295/.375/.459, but he's been especially hot over the last two weeks. All three of his home runs and nine of his 10 RBI have come in the last 11 games, but can he keep things going for MLB DFS lineups when Arizona takes on Atlanta on Memorial Day?

Atlanta is expected to send pitcher Spencer Strider to the mound, who will be making the first start of his career. Strider has been strong this season in his 11 appearances in a relief role, but he hasn't pitched more than four innings in a single game. Rojas could be a strong option in the MLB DFS player pool because he has hit .364 against starting pitchers in his second at bats against them as well as against relievers when he faces them for the first time in games. Before you make your MLB DFS picks for Monday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday is Boston third baseman Rafael Devers, who is listed at $6,000 on DraftKings and $4,200 on FanDuel. Devers has been on fire over the last week, with two home runs, four doubles, 13 total hits and 10 runs scored in his last seven games. During that stretch, he's come away with 23 total bases and has had batting splits of .394/.429/.697.

The Red Sox wrap up a five-game series against Baltimore on Monday and starting pitcher Tyler Wells, who McClure has faded often this season. Although Wells had one of his better performances for this year in his last start, he has been poor on the road, at 0-4 with a 6.50 ERA and an opposing batting average of .324. Devers has pounded right-handed starting pitchers like Wells this season, with 21 of his 26 total RBI coming in such matchups.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Devers with Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo ($3,600 on DraftKings and $3,000 on FanDuel). Verdugo had a breakout game in Boston's series finale against the White Sox last Thursday, when he had two doubles on four hits with three RBI. Over his last six starts, he has held offensive splits of .321/.345/.809 with nine total hits and seven RBI.

Verdugo has primarily hit in the fifth spot in the batting order this season, but double-check ahead of the game to see if that's where manager Alex Cora places him on Monday. Opposing batters have hit .267 and hold the second-highest on-base percentage (.353) of any spot in the order against Wells when batting fifth. Verdugo has also been effective batting sixth this season, with splits of .353/.353/.529 in four games.

