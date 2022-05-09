San Diego third baseman Manny Machado has established himself as an early MVP candidate this season, but after a pair of low-key games to close out the Padres' series against Miami, should you include him in MLB DFS lineups on Monday? Machado leads the league in batting average (.385), total bases (70), hits (42) and is tied with Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts for most runs scored (26). San Diego begins a series at home against the Chicago Cubs and Kyle Hendricks, who is 0-2 with a 13.50 ERA in road starts this season.

Machado is 4-for-9 in his career against Hendricks, but is he a lock to pull from Monday's MLB DFS player pool? San Diego's Eric Hosmer has been a top 10 Fantasy first baseman this season and may look like a tempting option, but he is just 3-for-16 against Hendricks all-time. Before you make your MLB DFS picks for Monday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

In McClure's most recent MLB DFS picks last Thursday, he highlighted Phillies OF/DH Bryce Harper in his MLB DFS player pool on both FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Harper hit a home run and a double with two runs scored in a narrow loss to the Mets to return 23 points on DraftKings and 31.4 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday, May 9, 2022

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday is Angels outfielder Mike Trout, who is listed at $6,000 on DraftKings and $4,200 on FanDuel. Over the last two weeks, Trout has offensive splits of .283/.411/.565 with two home runs and eight RBI. Trout was hitless in his most recent start against Washington, but he had taken a hit from each of his previous four games before that, including two hits with a double in the series opener.

The Angels begin a series with the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday and face right-hander Corey Kluber, who has yet to take a result from two away starts this season but holds a 1.64 road ERA. Trout hasn't had a great deal of success against Kluber in his career, but also hasn't faced him since 2018. In home games this season, Trout has 17 hits with four home runs and 10 RBI in 51 total at-bats.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes Arizona outfielder Daulton Varsho ($3,800 on DraftKings and $3,100 on FanDuel). Varsho is on a six-game hitting streak, including two home runs and two multi-hit games during that stretch. The Diamondbacks begin a series against the Marlins on Monday, and Miami right-handed starter Elieser Hernandez, who Varsho has hit a home run off already this season.

Although Varsho has limited offensive success at home this year, overall, he has been at his best against right-handed starting pitching. In those matchups, he has hit five home runs with 11 RBI and has swiped two stolen bases. Hernandez has faced the second-fewest batters among all Marlins starting pitchers (109) but has also given up the most home runs in the rotation this season with seven.

