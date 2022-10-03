With just three days left in the Major League Baseball regular season, time is running out to capitalize in traditional MLB DFS tournaments and cash games on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. Monday features a full slate of games with some of the sport's biggest stars in action and available for MLB DFS lineups. Mike Trout hit his 39th home run of the season on Sunday against Texas, and will be back in action against Oakland on Monday after finishing with a 3-for-4 performance against the Rangers.

San Diego outfielder Juan Soto went 2-for-4 on Sunday and has been heating up as the Padres head towards the postseason. He could be a strong choice out of the MLB DFS player pool again on Monday against the Giants after he has hit .333 with a 1.020 OPS over his last 15 starts. Before you make your MLB DFS picks for Monday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won over $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Sunday, McClure highlighted Phillies shortstop Bryson Stott as one of his top MLB DFS picks on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Stott went 2-for-3 with a double, three RBI and two runs to return 23 points on DraftKings and 31.9 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday, October 3, 2022

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday is Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor, who is listed at $5,000 on DraftKings and $3,700 on FanDuel. Lindor finished without a hit on Sunday, but he is coming off an otherwise strong month of September. Over his last 15 games prior to Sunday, Lindor hit .323 with 21 total hits, three doubles, two home runs and 11 RBI.

The Mets wrap up the season at home with a series against the Washington Nationals, who will send Cory Abbott to start on the mound. Over his last three starts, Abbott has allowed 10 runs in 12 innings pitched. Lindor wasn't able to get a hit in the previous two at-bats he had against Abbott earlier this season, but he should still be in a spot to produce on Monday. Against right-handed starting pitchers this season like Abbott, Lindor has hit .276 with 18 doubles, 19 home runs and 73 RBI.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Lindor with outfielder Brandon Nimmo ($4,500 DraftKings and $3,400 on FanDuel). Nimmo was just 1-for-4 on Sunday in a 5-3 loss to Atlanta, but he's been on an offensive tear overall to close the season. In the 10 games before Sunday, Nimmo hit .351 with 13 total hits, a triple and three RBI.

Nimmo also went without a hit in his previous two at-bats against Abbott this season, but there is still plenty to like about his matchup on Monday. In 14 total appearances this season against the Nationals, Nimmo has made 13 starts, and hit .352 with a .917 OPS. This season, Nimmo has had the lowest strikeout rate of his career (17.4 percent) and holds a career-high rate of balls put in play (67 percent).

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Monday, October 3, 2022

