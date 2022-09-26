Finding players to fill your MLB DFS lineups will be a little more challenging than usual on Monday with just four games on the Major League Baseball schedule. However, there could be added value with Baltimore Orioles players in the MLB DFS player pool as they chase Seattle for the final AL Wild Card spot with under 10 games left to play this season. Baltimore is four games back of the Mariners, who have lost seven of their last 10, and begin a new series against the Red Sox on Monday.

The Red Sox have lost their last five games and are expected to start Connor Seabold on the mound. He has spent much of the season in Triple-A and has a 10.47 ERA in four appearances with the Red Sox this season. Orioles second baseman Rougned Odor could be the biggest beneficiary of the matchup, as he is hitting .500 over his last three starts with a home run and seven RBI. Before you make your MLB DFS picks for Monday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won over $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Sunday, McClure highlighted Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson as one of his top MLB DFS picks on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Swanson went 3-for-6 with a home run and three RBI to return 24 points on DraftKings and 31.7 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, as the 2022 MLB regular season winds down, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Monday, September 26. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday, September 26, 2022

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday is Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers, who is listed at $5,800 on DraftKings and $3,800 on FanDuel. Devers wasn't in the lineup for Boston's 2-0 loss to New York on Sunday, but figures to be back in action on Monday against Baltimore. Although he struggled in the three games that he played against the Yankees, he was on a hot streak before that, when he hit .400 with a 1.044 OPS in six games between September 14 to September 21.

The Red Sox will face Orioles starting pitcher Jordan Lyles on Monday, who has been one of the friendliest pitching matchups for American League hitters all season. When the Red Sox last faced Lyles on September 10, he gave up eight runs in just 3.2 innings pitched. Devers finished that game 3-for-5 with five RBI in a 17-4 rout.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Devers with Boston outfielder Alex Verdugo ($4,100 on DraftKings and $2,700 on FanDuel). Verdugo also had the day off on Sunday, but comes into Monday on a five game hitting streak in his last five starts. During that stretch, he hit .333 with seven total hits, two doubles, a home run and five RBI.

Verdugo is a career .286 hitter against Lyles, and finished 2-for-6 in that September 10 matchup with Baltimore. Against right-handed starting pitchers like Lyles this season, Verdugo has hit .297 with 32 doubles and 59 RBI. This year, Verdugo has held a career-high in average exit velocity (90.2 mph) with his second-highest career hard-hit ball rate (42.1 percent).

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Monday, September 26, 2022

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Monday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Monday? And which player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.