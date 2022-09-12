The Arizona Diamondbacks dumped 29 runs on the Colorado Rockies during a three-game series over the weekend. On Sunday, right fielder Jake McCarthy had an ultra-productive night, after he went 4-for-6 with a triple and three RBI. He could be a strong option for MLB DFS lineups again on Monday, as Arizona heads into a new series against the Dodgers.

McCarthy has been on an eight-game hitting streak, and has hit .452 with a 1.210 OPS during that stretch. McCarthy is 0-for-3 all-time against Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Anderson, so maybe a selection like Ketel Marte could be another option in the MLB DFS player pool. The second baseman has been playing through a nagging hamstring injury, but is 2-for-3 over his last two games and a career .435 hitter against Anderson, with five doubles and four RBI in 23 at-bats. Before making your MLB DFS picks for Monday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won over $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Saturday, McClure highlighted Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron as one of his top players on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Cron had a walk and a three-run home run in a 4-1 win against Arizona to return 20 points on DraftKings and 28.7 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, as the 2022 MLB season heads into its final stretch, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Monday, September 12. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday, September 12, 2022

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Monday is Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who is listed at $5,800 on DraftKings and $3,800 on FanDuel. On Sunday against Texas, Guerrero went 2-for-5 with a double. Over his last four games, he has been seeing the ball well, with six total hits and a batting average of .400 on balls he put in play.

The Blue Jays begin a new series against Tampa Bay on Monday, who plan to start Cooper Criswell on the mound. Criswell has only made one appearance this season with the Los Angeles Angels, and he gave up six hits and three runs in just 1.1 innings pitched against the Padres. With three different minor league teams this season, Criswell gave up 38 hits and 21 runs in 45.1 innings pitched.

Another part of McClure's MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Guerrero with Toronto third baseman Matt Chapman ($4,900 on DraftKings and $2,700 on FanDuel). Chapman has had a quiet last few starts, but overall, he has been strong since the end of August. In 12 starts between August 28 and September 9, he had 12 total hits, six doubles, four RBI and nine walks.

Chapman has a couple of elements working in his favor for Monday's matchup, starting with his success against right-handed pitchers like Criswell. His batting average against lefties is 42 points higher this season, but he has hit 20 of his 24 home runs and 54 of his 66 RBI against righties. At home, where the series begins on Monday, Chapman's batting average is 30 points higher than in away games, and his home OPS is .882 compared to .683 on the road.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Monday, September 12, 2022

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Monday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Monday? And which player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.