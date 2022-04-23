The 2022 MLB season is just over two weeks old and the New York Mets have surprised many by racing out to a four-game lead in the AL East over the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves. The Mets' offseason additions made it clear they'd be improved in 2022, but it still comes as a shock that they've been the best offense in baseball thus far. MLB daily Fantasy players are taking notice. After a lackluster first season in the Big Apple, Francisco Lindor is slashing .304/.403/.589 through 15 games with four home runs and 11 RBI.

He'll have a juicy matchup on Saturday against Diamondbacks starter Humberto Castellanos (4.97 career ERA) and will be a popular option for MLB DFS lineups. But who else in the MLB DFS player pool should you be targeting, and what are the affordable options out there to allow you to afford stars like Lindor, Manny Machado, Trea Turner and Ozzie Albies?

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Friday, McClure highlighted Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge as one of his top MLB DFS picks on both FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Judge went 2-for-3 with two home runs and three RBIs to return 32 points on DraftKings and 43.9 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday, April 23, 2022

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday is Diamondbacks 2B/OF Ketel Marte, who is listed at $5,200 on DraftKings and $2,700 on FanDuel. After spending the first three seasons of his career viewed as a light-hitting utility man, Marte flashed some developing power in 2018 when he had 26 doubles, 12 triples and 14 homers.

That preceded a massive breakout in 2019 where he posted a .982 OPS with 32 home runs and 92 RBIs on his way to earning his first all-star appearance and a fourth-place finish in the NL MVP vote. Now established as a middle-of-the-lineup run producer, Marte is off to a slow start with a .540 OPS but a BABIP more than 50 points below his career average and still-strong average exit velocities point to better luck to come.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Angels outfielder Shohei Ohtani ($5,800 on DraftKings and $4,500 on FanDuel). It hasn't been a dominant first two weeks of the season for the reigning AL MVP as he's posted a .694 OPS as a hitter and a 4.40 ERA on the mound. However, we're still seeing plenty of flashes of the raw ability that has made him a must-see two-way player.

Ohtani leads the MLB with 26 strikeouts but he'll be DH'ing on Saturday with Noah Syndergaard on the mound and the conditions are ripe for him to put his prodigious power on display. Ohtani already has four batted-ball events this season of 110 mph or higher and his max exit velocity of 119.1 mph leads the league. On Saturday, he'll take on right-handed Spenser Watkins (7.32 career ERA) and the wind will be blowing straight out to right field with temperatures in the mid-70s and low humidity.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Saturday, April 23, 2022

