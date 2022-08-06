In Trey Mancini's last 30 games before being traded to the Houston Astros at the deadline, he had just three home runs for the Baltimore Orioles. Since his move to Houston, he has three home runs in his last three games, including two in the Astros' 9-3 win over Cleveland on Friday. Mancini is clearly comfortable with his new club, but can you count on him to keep up his hot hitting in your MLB DFS lineups on Saturday?

The Astros continue their series against Cleveland and the Guardians will send Cal Quantrill to the mound, who has given up 10 runs and four homers over his last two starts. Fantasy owners looking to select Mancini in Saturday's MLB DFS player pool will expect him to keep things going, but in four at bats against Quantill last season, Mancini was 0-for-4. Before you make your MLB DFS picks for Saturday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won over $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Friday, McClure highlighted Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins in his MLB DFS player pool on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Hoskins homered in his second consecutive game, and added another run with two walks against the Nationals to return 20 Fantasy points on DraftKings and 27.9 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday, August 6, 2022

For Saturday, one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks is Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts, who is listed at $4,800 on DraftKings and $3,100 on FanDuel. Bogaerts was nearly perfect in his last start against Kansas City on Friday, when he went 4-for-5 with an RBI in Boston's 7-4 win. For the season, Bogaerts leads the American League in hits, with 120, and hitting .315 with a .847 OPS.

Boston continues its weekend series against the Royals on Saturday, who will send left-handed pitcher Daniel Lynch to the mound. Lynch has yet to face the Red Sox in his brief career, but could be in for a long day following Bogaerts' big performance on Friday. This year, Bogaerts is hitting an incredible .378 against left-handed pitchers, with seven of his 21 total doubles coming against southpaws.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Bogaerts with outfielder Tommy Pham ($4,700 on DraftKings and $2,900 on FanDuel). Pham was hitless against the Royals on Friday, but still scored a run after getting on base with a walk. Since being traded to Boston, he has three hits and two doubles in four games.

Pham hasn't been an overly efficient hitter this season, but he has been far more productive against lefties than right-handed pitching. His batting average (.292) is 77 points higher against left-handed pitchers, to go with an OPS of .839. One area Lynch and the Royals need to be careful about is not giving Pham an opportunity at the plate with runners in scoring position, as 29 of his 39 RBI this season have come in those scenarios.

