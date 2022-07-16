The 2022 MLB All-Star Game is approaching quickly, but before all 32 teams enjoy the break, there will still be games on Saturday and Sunday to navigate. The Mariners have moved into an AL Wild Card spot with a 12-game winning streak and superstar rookie Julio Rodriguez has been an integral part of Seattle's success. Rodriguez has 16 home runs and 21 stolen bases already this year and is slashing .294/.350/.540 since May 1 to become one of the most popular options for MLB DFS lineups in the first half.

Rodriguez homered and posted five RBIs against the Rangers on Friday and now he'll take on Spencer Howard (8.04 ERA) as they continue their series on Saturday. But affording Rodriguez's incredible power-speed potential means that you'll have to make sacrifices elsewhere, so who should you be targeting in the MLB DFS player pool? Before you make your MLB DFS picks for Saturday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won over $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Friday, McClure highlighted Cardinals outfielder Dylan Carlson as one of his top MLB DFS picks on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Carlson walked three times and went 1-for-1 with a double, scoring twice and driving in a run to return 17 points on DraftKings and 24.9 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

For Saturday, one of McClure's MLB DFS picks is Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr., who is listed at $6,400 on DraftKings and $4,400 on FanDuel. After blasting 24 home runs in just 82 games before tearing his ACL last season, Acuna's power numbers (eight HRs) haven't quite returned to normal, but he's still hitting the ball authoritatively this season with a 91.6 mph average exit velocity and 49.4 percent hard-hit contact rate.

He's also been supplementing his offense and proving that his surgically-repaired right knee is fine with 20 stolen bases in the 58 games since his return. Acuna earned his third All-Star nod with his first-half performance, and he enters Saturday with an eight-game on-base streak while stealing a base in each of his last three games.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez ($5,400 on DraftKings and $4,100 on FanDuel). The Guardians have been turning over talent quickly in recent years but made it a point to sign Ramirez to a seven-year, $141 million extension to make him the clear face of the franchise moving forward.

All Ramirez has done is deliver a .285/.367/.558 slash line with 17 home runs and 13 stolen bases to earn his fourth All-Star invitation. Ramirez currently leads the American League in doubles (30) and RBIs (70) and he'll match up with Tigers starter Michael Pineda on Saturday. Ramirez is 3-for-10 with a pair of double and an .864 OPS in his career against Pineda.

