Since posting a 5.68 ERA in his first full season of MLB action back in 2019, Astros lefty Framber Valdez has been a pillar of consistency, and he's been as reliable as ever in 2022. Valdez rides a streak of 11 consecutive quality starts (six innings pitched with three runs or fewer surrendered) into a start on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics. And coming off a 13-strikeout performance against the Angels last Sunday, he's sure to be a popular pick for MLB DFS lineups on Saturday.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won over $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Friday, McClure highlighted Angels outfielder Mike Trout as one of his top MLB DFS picks on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Trout went 3-for-5 with a home run, three RBIs and a stolen base to return 29 points on DraftKings and 37.7 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday, July 9, 2022

For Saturday, one of McClure's MLB DFS picks is Rays first baseman Ji-Man Choi ($3,700 on DraftKings and $3,200 on FanDuel). Choi signed with the Mariners as a 19-year-old and broke into the big leagues with the Angels in 2016, but he's truly established himself as a capable major-league hitter over the last five years with the Rays.

While he lacks the enormous power that we've come to expect out of a corner infielder, he makes up for it with impressive plate discipline and adequate bat-to-ball skills. He's largely used as a platoon player to attack right-handed pitching and he has a .834 OPS against righties throughout his career. He has a good matchup on Saturday against Reds right-hander Hunter Greene, who has given up 19 earned runs over his last 19 1/3 innings with seven home runs allowed.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson ($5,400 on DraftKings and $3,800 on FanDuel). The No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 MLB Draft made his way to the majors almost solely on the back of his impressive defense at a premium position, but over time he has finally started to live up to the expectations of how he'd develop as a hitter.

Swanson hit 27 home runs and had 88 RBIs in 2021, both career highs, and he's having an even better offensive season in 2022. He's currently slashing .302/.359/.494 with 14 home runs, 50 RBIs and a career-high 14 stolen bases and since the start of June, he's had a .961 OPS with eight homers, 26 RBIs and six steals.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Saturday, July 9, 2022

