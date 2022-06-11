The 2022 MLB season will continue on Saturday and MLB daily Fantasy players will be more interested than most in a 4:10 p.m. ET first pitch between the Orioles and Royals. Both teams are last in their divisions, but as the only game of the day with an over-under in double-digits, it's likely to see a lot of action from players who like to target totals. The Orioles are sending out Tyler Wells (3.96 ERA), while the Royals will turn to Daniel Lynch (5.55 career ERA) on a 90-degree day with the wind blowing straight out to left field.

That will mean that right-handed power hitters like Trey Mancini, Ryan Mountcastle, Bobby Witt Jr. and Salvador Perez could be popular options for MLB DFS lineups. But who else in the MLB DFS player pool should you be targeting on Saturday, and how should you divvy up your salary cap space between position players and starting pitching? Before you make your MLB DFS picks, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Friday, he highlighted Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider as one of his core MLB DFS picks on both FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Strider threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings while striking out eight in a win over the Pirates to return 47 points on FanDuel and 29.75 points on DraftKings. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, as the 2022 MLB season continues, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Saturday, June 11. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday, June 11, 2022

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks on Saturday is Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk, who is listed at $5,100 on DraftKings and $3,000 on FanDuel. Kirk is coming off a 2-for-4 night where he hit a double and drove in a couple of runs on Friday and he's on a current six-game hitting streak while also hitting safely in 12 of his last 13 contests.

During that two-week span, Kirk has been absolutely scorching with eight multi-hit games and a slash line of .469/.536/.816 with four home runs and 11 RBIs. The stocky right-hander's bat has become so valuable to the club that he's been DH'ing when he isn't given catching responsibilities, and you'll definitely want to ride the hot hand on Saturday against the Tigers.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge ($6,300 on DraftKings and $4,500 on FanDuel). It's a contract year for Judge and the price just continues to go up as he has put together the best offensive season of his career thus far.

Judge leads Major League Baseball in runs scored (48), home runs (22), slugging percentage (.664), OPS (1.050), OPS+ (199) and total bases (142). That's made him the current favorite in AL MVP betting markets and now he'll have an intriguing matchup against Cubs starter Matt Swarmer, who has given up three home runs already in two starts despite sporting a 1.50 ERA.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Saturday, June 11, 2022

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Saturday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.