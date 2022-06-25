Since the middle of May, Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson has hit safely in 33 of his last 36 games, and the former No. 1 overall pick has been one of the hottest players in baseball during that span. Swanson is slashing .372/.431/.586 with eight home runs and 25 RBIs during that stretch, and he'll be hoping to continue what is looking like a career year as the Braves host the Dodgers this weekend. But Swanson only has a .482 career OPS against the Dodgers, so can you trust him enough to use him in your MLB DFS lineups on Saturday night?

Mitch White will take the ball for Los Angeles and is coming off a start against the White Sox where he twirled five innings of scoreless ball with five strikeouts. However, White hasn't pitched more than five innings all season so, even though he's only priced at $6,100 on DraftKings and $5,800 on FanDuel, there may be better pitching options available in the MLB DFS player pool. Before you make your MLB DFS picks for Saturday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from daily Fantasy expert R.J. White.

CBS Sports' Fantasy and gambling managing editor, White is also one of SportsLine's most profitable Vegas experts. His combination of expert pick knowledge and Fantasy background means he can find the best MLB DFS values.

On Friday, he included Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers as one of his top MLB DFS picks for sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Devers went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, a run scored and an RBI to return 21 points on DraftKings and 27.7 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on their way to a profitable day.

Now, as the 2022 MLB season continues, White has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Saturday, June 25. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

White's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday, June 25, 2022

One of White's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday is Tigers outfielder Riley Greene, who is listed at $2,000 on DraftKings and $2,600 on FanDuel. The consensus top-10 prospect was a first-round pick in the 2019 MLB Draft and he vaulted up the rankings after an impressive 2021 season where he showcased impressive power, speed and bat-to-ball skills across the top two levels of minor league baseball.

Greene slashed .301/.387/.534 with 24 home runs and 84 RBIs while stealing 16 bases and only being caught once. He likely would have been the Opening Day centerfielder for the Tigers, but fractured his foot during spring training, delaying his promotion. However, he was called up last week and is 7-for-20 with five runs scored while also walking five times to produce an impressive .480 OBP.

Another part of White's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Angels outfielder Mike Trout ($5,900 on DraftKings and $4,400 on FanDuel). The three-time AL MVP returned to action this season after missing 126 games with a calf injury in 2021 and quickly assuaged any fears that he'd feel the lingering effects of that injury.

Trout has finished inside the top five in AL MVP voting in every full season that he's played now and he's going to be in the mix once again as he's slashing .289/.391/.662 with 22 home runs and 45 RBIs. Over his last 13 games, he's hit nine home runs and has 17 RBIs, so you'll want to ride the hot hand as the Angels take on the Mariners. Trout is 1-for-3 with a home run off Seattle starter Logan Gilbert in his career.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Saturday, June 25, 2022

White is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Saturday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS expert R.J. White's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.