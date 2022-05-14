The 2022 MLB season continues on Saturday and the Rays and Blue Jays will go head-to-head, while both teams work desperately to keep up with the runaway Yankees in the division. Manuel Margot is on a 10-game hitting streak where he's piled up 16 hits with 14 RBI, and that will make him a popular option for MLB DFS lineups on Saturday. Meanwhile, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is on a 10-game hitting streak of his own and the runner-up in last year's AL MVP voting is always one of the most rostered players in the MLB DFS player pool.

Hyun-Jin Ryu of the Blue Jays and Ryan Yarbrough of the Rays will get the ball for their respective teams and they'll be asked to neutralize a pair of lineups that are dangerous in entirely different ways.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Friday, he highlighted Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi in his MLB DFS player pool on both FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Benintendi went 3-for-6 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBIs to return 31 points on DraftKings and 40.9 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday, May 14, 2022

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday is Benintendi again ($4,600 on DraftKings and $2,900 on FanDuel). Benintendi's outing on Friday raised his OPS from .748 to .806 and he's now slashing .324/.374/.432 on the season after falling a single short of hitting for the cycle.

The 27-year-old now has 11 multi-hit games on the season and a 24-run game on Friday night in Coors Field seems to bode well for the offensive putout in this series. The over-under for Saturday's game is listed at 11 and Benintendi will get a juicy matchup with German Marquez, who has a 6.47 ERA on the season with six home runs surrendered in 32 innings.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez ($5,200 on DraftKings and $3,700 on FanDuel). The 2019 American League Rookie of the Year only played two games in 2020 because of a patellar tendon tear, but immediately reestablished himself as one of the league's most imposing power hitters with 33 home runs and 104 RBI in 2021.

But he's been even better thus far in 2022, belting 11 home runs and driving in 21 over 118 plate appearances and he's been particularly scorching of late. Alvarez is 7 for 14 with three multi-hit games in his last three contests and has three homers and five RBI in the last two games.

