The 2022 MLB season continues on Saturday, and MLB daily Fantasy players have already been able to ride Padres starter Joe Musgrove to a lot of success this season. Musgrove is 5-0 with a 1.90 ERA and 51 strikeouts over 52 innings in eight starts, and he's likely to be a popular option in the MLB DFS player pool as he's scheduled to take the ball on Saturday against the Pirates. Musgrove spent three years with Pittsburgh and he'd love to keep his incredible season going while also exacting a measure of revenge against a team that traded him away.

However, he'll have to watch out for Pirates outfielder Ben Gamel, who is 6-for-16 with two homers in his career against Musgrove. Gamel has always been a pesky hitter with just enough power from the left side to pose a threat for right-handed pitching and he could be a sneaky value option for MLB DFS lineups on Saturday. Before making any MLB DFS picks, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Friday, he highlighted Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts as one of his top MLB DFS picks on both FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Bogaerts went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs to return 23 points on DraftKings and 31.7 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, as the 2022 MLB season continues, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Saturday, May 28.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday is White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada ($3,900 on DraftKings and $3,000 on FanDuel). An oblique injury cost Moncada the first month of the season, but he showed some impressive pop in the first week after his return with a couple of homers and four RBIs in his first five games.

However, Moncada has been mired in a 3-for-38 slump since May 16 and that has dragged his OPS down to .432. But the silver lining is that his .158 BABIP is a staggering 195 points below his career average and his contact profile hasn't looked all that bad. He'll take on the Cubs on Saturday and he has a career .374 OBP in the Crosstown Classic.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Moncada with White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson ($5,000 on DraftKings and $3,900 on FanDuel). After a few years where it looked like his lack of plate patience were going to be a huge problem for his longevity, Anderson broke out in 2019 with an even more aggressive approach that put to work his impressive bat-to-ball skills.

He hit .335 and won the batting title that season and has gone on to hit at least .300 in each of the last two seasons as well. Now he enters Saturday ranked second in the American League in batting average (.363) and he's hitting .400 in the month of May. He's had multi-hit games in six of the last seven and you'll want to ride the hot hand on Saturday.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Saturday, May 28, 2022

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Saturday.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Saturday?