We've reached the final month of the 2022 MLB season and daily Fantasy baseball players everywhere are trying to squeeze a few more profitable days out before the end of the year. Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez has been one of the top sluggers in the game and he'll be a popular option for MLB DFS lineups for players that like to ride the hot hand. Alvarez went 4-for-4 with three home runs on Friday night to return 45 points on DraftKings and 59.1 points on FanDuel.

Alvarez now has 36 home runs and 88 RBI on the season with a 1.033 OPS and he is 8-for-17 with two home runs in his career off expected Athletics starter Cole Irvin. But being able to afford upper-echelon talents with juicy matchups like Alvarez will mean that you'll need to find some cheaper options in the MLB DFS player pool to be salary-cap conscious. Before locking any MLB DFS picks for Saturday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won over $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Friday, McClure highlighted Blue Jays third baseman Matt Chapman in his MLB DFS player pool on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Chapman went 3-for-4 with two home runs, three RBI and three runs scored to return 35 points on DraftKings and 47.1 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Saturday is Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, who is listed at $6,200 on DraftKings and $4,400 on FanDuel. After making six all-star teams while with the Diamondbacks, Goldschmidt had three solid years to begin his career in St. Louis but he failed to match the production he generated while in Arizona.

However, he's made it clear that he's still an enormous offensive threat with arguably the best season of his career in 2022. Goldschmidt currently leads the NL in OBP (.413), slugging (.606) and OPS (1.020) while belting 35 home runs for 111 RBI. An NL MVP contender, Goldschmidt has a staggering 1.123 OPS at home in 2022 and he'll be playing in the friendly confines of Busch Stadium on Saturday against Hunter Greene and the Reds.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS picks for Saturday includes rostering Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor ($5,900 on DraftKings and $3,700 on FanDuel). Lindor's first season in the Big Apple was somewhat disappointing by the lofty standards he set while in Cleveland but he's rebounded with an excellent season in 2022. He enters Saturday with 24 home runs, 94 RBI and 16 stolen bases.

Lindor is slashing .267/.343/.447 on the year and is red-hot over the last week, posting a 1.030 OPS with three home runs and five RBI in seven games. He'll take on Pirates right-hander Bryse Wilson on Saturday. Wilson has a 6.03 ERA on the season and has allowed a whopping 18 home runs and 117 hits in just 94 innings of work.

