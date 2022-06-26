The rash of high-profile baseball injuries continued on Saturday, when Philadelphia OF/DF Bryce Harper fractured his thumb on an inside pitch from Blake Snell. Those that have relied on Harper throughout the season must now consider other options in the Philadelphia outfield or other names altogether in the MLB DFS player pool. The player that stands to get the most consistent work in Harper's place is Matt Vierling, who over his last seven appearances from June 16 to June 25, has seven total hits and two home runs.

A player from a different team that could be worth thinking about for MLB DFS lineups on Sunday is Texas outfielder Adolis Garcia, who is currently riding a seven-game hitting streak. The Rangers have a favorable matchup against Washington starting pitcher Jackson Tetreault, who has given up 10 total runs in his only two appearances this season. Over Garcia's last five games, he has six total hits, with a double, two home runs and three RBI. Before you make your MLB DFS picks for Sunday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from daily Fantasy expert R.J. White.

CBS Sports' Fantasy and gambling managing editor, White is also one of SportsLine's most profitable Vegas experts. His combination of expert pick knowledge and Fantasy background means he can find the best MLB DFS values.

On Saturday, he included Seattle outfielder Julio Rodriguez as one of his top MLB DFS picks for sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: For the second consecutive game, Rodriguez scored twice with a home run and a walk against the Angels to return 18 points on DraftKings and 24.9 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on their way to a profitable day.

Now, as the 2022 MLB season continues, White has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Sunday, June 26. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

White's top MLB DFS picks for Sunday, June 26, 2022

One of White's top MLB DFS picks for Sunday is Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers, who is listed at $6,200 on DraftKings and $4,100 on FanDuel. Devers had a bit of a pedestrian game on Saturday against Cleveland, but still finished with a hit and a walk in a Boston win. He looks to continue his five-game hitting streak on Sunday as the Red Sox continue their series against the Guardians.

Cleveland will send Aaron Civale to the mound for the series finale, and though he has been better over his last two starts, he has an ERA of 7.25 with a WHIP of 1.472 for the year. Devers has never faced Civale, but he has been one of baseball's best hitters against right-handed pitching this season. In his at bats against right-handed starters, Devers has offensive splits of .333/.389/.621 with 14 home runs and 34 RBI.

Another part of White's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt ($6,100 on DraftKings and $4,300 on FanDuel). Goldschmidt had two hits on Saturday against the Cubs, and has been particularly strong over his last four starts. During that stretch, he has scored five runs on four hits with a double, a home run, and three RBI.

Cubs pitcher Alec Mills is expected to make his first start of the season on Sunday against St. Louis. Mills has made five starts in seven career appearances against the Cardinals, and is 0-2 with a 4.26 ERA in those games. Goldschmidt has just one hit in 10 previous at bats against Mills, but in 34 home games this season, he has 13 home runs, seven doubles and 38 RBI with a 1.245 OPS.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Sunday, June 26, 2022

White is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Sunday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS expert R.J. White's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.