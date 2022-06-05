After a horrid 3-22 start to the season, the Cincinnati Reds have been 15-12 since and have a potentially tasty MLB DFS matchup on Sunday for several of their hitters. Cincinnati hosts Washington, who will send left-handed pitcher Patrick Corbin to the mound, and he comes in with an 0-4 record and an 8.17 ERA on the road. The Nats southpaw won't likely be a top choice for MLB DFS lineups, but which Reds hitters could be?

Over his last five starts, shortstop Kyle Farmer has a home run, six hits and five RBI, and against left-handers this season, he has offensive splits of .353/.365/.667. Meanwhile, infielder Matt Reynolds could be another option out of the MLB DFS player pool, after he has hit .389 with seven hits and a homer over his last five games as well. Before you make your MLB DFS picks for Sunday, be sure to check out check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Saturday, he highlighted Reds IF/DH Brandon Drury as one of his top MLB DFS picks on both FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Drury finished as the top-scoring second baseman on both sites, and finished with a home run and three runs scored to return 28 points on DraftKings and 37.1 on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, as the 2022 MLB season continues, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Sunday, June 5. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Sunday, June 5, 2022

Drury is one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks again for Sunday, and is listed at $5,000 on DraftKings and $3,400 on FanDuel. Over his last six games, Drury has just one RBI from a single home run, but otherwise, he has eight hits and seven runs scored. In home games this season, Drury has hit seven of his 10 total doubles, five of his nine home runs and has 16 RBI.

Drury was hitless in his two previous at bats against Corbin, but against left-handed pitching this season, he has offensive splits of .289/.319/.556 with three home runs. Over his last four starts overall, Corbin has given up six home runs, 20 earned runs and 33 hits in 21.2 innings pitched. Drury is listed second in the batting lineup for Sunday, and hitters that have batted second against Corbin have hit .269 with a .539 slugging percentage.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Astros third baseman Alex Bregman ($4,700 on DraftKings and $3,600 on FanDuel). Bregman hasn't been very productive over the last week, but has arguably the best pitching matchup of Houston's current series against Kansas City on Sunday. The Royals will send Jon Heasley to the mound on Sunday, who lost his only other home start this season and has a 4.66 ERA with a 1.759 WHIP for the year.

Even though Bregman has been a far more efficient hitter at home than on the road this season, he has nearly as many total hits (19), with more RBI (15) and walks (21) as a visiting player. Bregman is listed third in the lineup for the Astros, and against third batters in opposing lineups, hitters have collective offensive splits of .400/.455/.700 against Heasley this season. Although he has struggled with his efficiency as of late, Bregman has been one of Houston's best clutch hitters, and has eight RBI in 12 at bats with two outs and runners in scoring position.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Sunday, June 5, 2022

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Sunday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Sunday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.