On Saturday, longtime Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw became the all-time franchise leader in strikeouts in a 5-1 loss to Detroit. The Tigers must try and survive another top pitcher on Sunday when they take on Walker Buehler, who is coming off of his best performance of 2022 in his last start. Buehler threw a complete game shutout against the Diamondbacks his last time out, and has been the only pitcher in Major League Baseball this season to do so.

Sunday's MLB schedule is loaded with top starting pitching talent, but is Buehler a better fit for MLB DFS lineups than others like Max Scherzer, Max Fried or Sandy Alcantara? All three have only allowed one run apiece over their last two starts, and give daily Fantasy players some enticing options when scanning the MLB DFS player pool for tournaments on sites like DraftKings or FanDuel. Before you make your MLB DFS picks for Sunday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. His proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Saturday, McClure highlighted Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres as one of his top MLB DFS picks on both FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Torres finished as the top player at his position in the main slate of games on Saturday. He had two hits with an RBI and a run return 10 points on DraftKings and 12.7 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Sunday, May 1, 2022

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Sunday is Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers, who is listed at $5,200 on DraftKings and $3,800 on FanDuel. Devers enters Sunday on a seven-game hitting streak, and has had multi-hit performances in three of his last four games. Devers has seven doubles on the season, which is just two behind the major league lead of nine, and has hit two in his last four games.

Boston wraps up its series against Baltimore on Sunday and right-handed pitcher Jordan Lyles. Devers has just one hit in five career at bats against Lyles, but that one also went for a double. Against right-handed starting pitching this season, Devers has offensive batting splits of .300/.319/.514 with three home runs and six RBI.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge ($5,700 on DraftKings and $4,300 on FanDuel). Judge hit a three-run home run in his only hit during his last start on Friday, and now has three home runs in his last four games. Yankees manager Aaron Boone held him out of Saturday's game against the Royals, but he should be expected back in the lineup on Sunday.

New York finishes its series in Kansas City this afternoon against left-handed starter Daniel Lynch. Judge only has three at bats against Lynch heading into Sunday, including a hit. Against left-handed pitching this season, Judge has offensive splits of .286/.348/.810 with seven RBI and three home runs.

