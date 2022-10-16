The MLB slate was loaded with four games on Saturday, but the Phillies, Astros and Padres each closed out their respective playoff series to advance to the championship round. There is only one divisional series still undecided, with the Cleveland Guardians hoping to punch their ticket on Sunday night against the New York Yankees. Cleveland dropped the series opener, but the Guardians have responded with consecutive wins over the past two days.

The MLB DFS player pool has shrunk significantly with just one game on the docket. However, there is still plenty of star power to choose from on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. Cleveland third baseman Jose Ramirez had three hits against New York on Saturday, but should you be expecting him to repeat that performance against New York pitcher Gerrit Cole? Before you make your MLB DFS picks for Sunday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won over $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Friday, McClure highlighted Yankees OF/DH Giancarlo Stanton in his MLB DFS player pool on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Stanton went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run to return 18 points on DraftKings and 25.2 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, as the 2022 MLB playoffs continue, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Sunday, October 16. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Sunday, October 16, 2022

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Sunday is Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson, who is listed at $7,800 on DraftKings and $5,500 on FanDuel. Donaldson opened this series with a 2-for-2 day at the plate, adding a walk. However, he has gone hitless in his two games since then, which has created a cheaper price to select him in MLB DFS lineups on Sunday.

Donaldson is one of the most experienced players in the MLB, playing in 42 career postseason games. He has 41 hits, including five home runs, and has driven in 16 runs during those contests. Donaldson has been outstanding against Cleveland pitcher Cal Quantrill, going 7-of-17 with two home runs and five RBIs in 20 plate appearances.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Giancarlo Stanton ($9,400 on DraftKings and $8,500 on FanDuel). He is coming off a hitless day on Saturday, but he homered and drove in a pair of runs in Game 2 of this series. Stanton has hit a home run in four of his last six games dating back to the end of the regular season, making him one of the hottest players in baseball.

He has a tendency to show up in big games, batting .274 with 20 hits, 10 home runs and 19 RBIs in 21 playoff games during his career. Stanton is not available at a cheap price on Sunday night, but McClure thinks he is worth the hefty investment.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Sunday, October 16, 2022

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Sunday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Sunday? And which player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.