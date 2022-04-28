Targeting totals has always been a popular strategy in MLB daily Fantasy but with no games on the Thursday getaway day schedule featuring an over-under of more than 8.5 runs, individual matchups will be key. Brewers outfielder Hunter Renfroe doesn't have an extensive history against expected Pirates starter Jose Quintana, but he does have a couple of home runs in 11 plate appearances. However, former NL MVP Christian Yelich hasn't fared quite so well, with a .586 OPS against him in 33 career plate appearances.

On Wednesday, McClure highlighted Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton as one of his top MLB DFS picks on both FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Stanton went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs to return 21 points on DraftKings and 28.7 points on FanDuel.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday is Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, who is listed at $5,700 on DraftKings and $3,700 on FanDuel. After posting a .733 OPS and striking out 13 times during his first 11 games, Judge has a hit in seven of his last eight games to raise his OPS to .910 entering Thursday's play.

He has hit three home runs during that span and now has four home runs on the season while collecting multiple hits in three of his last five games. He'll take on Orioles left-hander Bruce Zimmermann on Thursday, who Judge has a 2.125 OPS against with two home runs in eight plate appearances.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Twins shortstop Carlos Correa ($4,800 on DraftKings and $2,800 on FanDuel). Correa only has a .504 OPS but he's been a victim of some awful batted-ball luck with a .243 BABIP that is 70 points below his career average despite a career-high hard-hit contact rate (52.6 percent) and average exit velocity (91.9 mph).

The two-time All-Star bet big on himself with a three-year contract that included player options for each of the last two years, so he can earn himself a massive deal with a big season in 2022 and he's hitting the ball authoritatively. He'll take on Tigers lefty Tarik Skubal on Thursday and Correa has a .852 career OPS against left-handed pitching.

