Chicago White Sox outfielder Gavin Sheets is one of the hottest hitters in Major League Baseball, and he had another big night against Baltimore on Wednesday. Sheets hit a two-run single in the first inning against the Orioles in a 5-3 win during a 3-for-5 day at the plate. Sheets is hitting .556 with a 1.220 OPS over his last five appearances, but can you count on him to keep it up for MLB DFS lineups on Thursday?

The White Sox wrap up their series against Baltimore and will face Jordan Lyles on the mound, who has given up the most hits to opposing batters of any pitcher in the American League. Sheets could be one of the most valuable names in the MLB DFS player pool after he's already hit a home run with two RBI against Lyles in a previous meeting this season. Before you make your MLB DFS picks for Thursday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won over $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Wednesday, McClure highlighted Blue Jays outfielder George Springer in his MLB DFS player pool on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Springer went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI to return 15 Fantasy points on DraftKings and 18.7 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, as the 2022 MLB season continues, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Thursday, August 25. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday, August 25, 2022

For Thursday, one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks is Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette, who is listed at $5,000 on DraftKings and $2,900 on FanDuel. Bichette had just a single hit in his last start on Wednesday, but he had two hits in each of his two previous games. So far this year, Bichette has 17 home runs, 64 RBI and 208 total bases.

Toronto wraps up its series at Boston on Thursday and will face starting pitcher Kutter Crawford. Crawford was battered for nine runs in his most recent start against Baltimore last Friday and has allowed 16 total runs over his last three starts. Bichette is 0-for-2 with a walk in his previous plate appearances against Crawford but has career offensive splits of .333/.383/.575 at Fenway Park.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Bichette with catcher Alejandro Kirk ($4,500 on DraftKings and $2,900 on FanDuel). Kirk snapped a two-game hitless skid on Wednesday with a 3-for-5 day against Boston, where he also batted in a run in Toronto's 3-2 win. For the year, Kirk has hit 12 home runs and 48 RBI.

Kirk is also hitless in two previous at-bats against Crawford, but given the pitcher's recent form, Kirk should be optimistic heading into Thursday. Fenway Park has also been friendly to Kirk, who is a career .400 hitter in Boston and he has 19 hits in 17 total appearances against the Red Sox. Overall, Kirk has been a strong hitter away from Toronto, and his batting average is 54 points higher on the road (.327) than at home.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Thursday, August 25, 2022

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Thursday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Thursday? And which player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.