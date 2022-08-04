Noah Syndergaard gave up just one run in his final start for the Los Angeles Angels on July 25, but after just 15 total games on the west coast, he is back in familiar territory pitching in the NL East. Syndergaard pitched for the New York Mets for six seasons, but after Tuesday's trade deadline, he'll take to the mound for the Philadelphia Phillies against the Washington Nationals. In Syndergaard's last complete season for the Mets in 2019, he went 2-1 against the Nats in five starts with a 2.65 ERA and 34 strikeouts, but can he replicate that level of play for MLB DFS lineups on Thursday?

The only player of note remaining on the new-look post-deadline Nationals from Syndergaard's 2019 season is Victor Robles, who has hits in three of his last four games. Robles could be a sneaky option in the MLB DFS player pool on Thursday if he can recapture his success against Syndergaard from 2019, where he went 4-for-12 with three home runs. Before you make your MLB DFS picks for Thursday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won over $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Wednesday, McClure highlighted Padres third baseman Manny Machado in his MLB DFS player pool on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Machado went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and two runs scored to return 24 Fantasy points on DraftKings and 30.9 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, as the 2022 MLB season continues, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Thursday, August 4. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday, August 4, 2022

For Thursday, one of McClure's MLB DFS picks is Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber, who is listed at $5,300 on DraftKings and $3,500 on FanDuel. Schwarber has gone without a hit in his last two starts, but prior to that, he was on a bit of an offensive tear in his previous four games. During that stretch, he had five total hits with a double, two home runs and five RBI, which brought his totals for the season to 33 homers with 66 runs batted in.

Philadelphia's offense could be primed for a big day against Washington starting pitcher Paolo Espino, who gave up four runs in his last start on Saturday against St. Louis. Espino has only logged 8.2 innings pitched over his last two starts, but Schwarber is 3-for-6 against him all-time with two home runs. Although Schwarber hasn't been an overly-efficient hitter this season, he has had decent power numbers in home games, with seven doubles, 15 home runs and an .807 OPS.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Schwarber with Philadelphia first baseman Rhys Hoskins ($4,000 on DraftKings and $3,100 on FanDuel). Hoskins was also hitless in his last two starts, but he isn't too far removed from a hot streak at the plate to close out July. From July 26 through July 31, Hoskins hit .385 with a .967 OPS, and came away with 10 hits and three RBI over six games.

Hoskins has also had reasonable success against Espino at the plate, and is 3-for-10 against him with a double and a home run. In home games this season, Hoskins holds a .533 slugging percentage -- markedly better than his .407 in away games -- and his batting average is 37 point higher at Citizens Bank Park than on the road. Hoskins' best hitting against opposing starting pitchers has come in his second at-bats, with offensive splits of .288/.408/.550. All 15 of his RBI against relievers have come in his first at-bats against them, and if Espino logs another short start, Hoskins should have more than a few opportunities to knock in a few more runs against other pitchers.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Thursday, August 4, 2022

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Thursday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.