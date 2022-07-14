The Kansas City Royals find themselves in a precarious situation when they begin their series at Toronto this week with 10 unvaccinated players that will be ineligible to play in Canada due to the country's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Among those players that have been regular considerations for MLB DFS lineups are Andrew Benintendi and Whit Merrifield, but are there gems to be found among the players that will be making the trip north in the MLB DFS player pool on Thursday? The Royals have won five of their last seven games and a number of their players have been hitting the ball well during that run.

One of the players that could play a big role for Kansas City is infielder Nicky Lopez, who has started at second base in each of the last four games. Over his last 10 appearances, he has nine total hits, a double and five RBI. Before you make your MLB DFS picks for Thursday, be sure to check out check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

For Thursday, one of McClure's MLB DFS picks is Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr., who is listed at $6,200 on DraftKings and $4,300 on FanDuel. The three-time All-Star had a hit, a walk and a stolen base in Wednesday's loss to the Mets. For the season, Acuna Jr. is third in the National League in stolen bases (18), and has 60 total hits in 56 games played this season.

The Braves begin a new series on Thursday against the Washington Nationals and veteran starting pitcher Anibal Sanchez. Sanchez is making his first start since 2020, after sitting out last year over a contract dispute and coming back this season from a neck injury that had him on the 60-day injured list. Acuna Jr. last faced Sanchez in 2019, and took five hits with a double from his 15 at bats against him.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Acuna Jr. with Atlanta first baseman Matt Olson ($4,500 on DraftKings and $3,700 on FanDuel). Olson hit a home run in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to New York, and over the last seven days, Olson has seven hits, three home runs, five RBI and five runs scored. For the season, Olson leads Major League Baseball in doubles, with 33, along with 15 home runs and 52 RBI.

One would have to look all the way back to 2017 for the last time that Olson faced off against Sanchez, when he had a walk and two strikeouts against him. That was also just Olson's second year in the majors, and he's a much more seasoned player at this point. Olson's best hitting in 2022 has come against right-handed starting pitchers like Sanchez, with offensive splits of .259/.348/.509. He's been a more efficient hitter in road games this season than at home, with just seven fewer hits and three fewer home runs in 12 fewer games away from Truist Park.

