Perhaps it should come as no surprise that the Los Angeles Dodgers are one of the hottest teams in baseball as they come into Thursday having won 18 of their last 22 games. Much of that run has come without the services of Chris Taylor in the outfield, but the club appears to have found a capable replacement in Trayce Thompson, who they acquired from the Padres in June. Thompson has started in each of the last nine games for Los Angeles, but should you consider him in your MLB DFS lineups on Thursday?

Over those last nine games, Thompson is hitting .379 with a 1.106 OPS on the strength of 11 total hits, four extra-base knocks and six RBI. Thompson could be worth considering in the MLB DFS player pool once again as the Dodgers begin a new series against the Colorado Rockies and starting pitcher Jose Urena, who allowed five runs on six hits in his last start. Before you make your MLB DFS picks for Thursday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

On Wednesday, McClure highlighted Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. as one of his top MLB DFS picks on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Guerrero Jr. had two hits with a double and a run scored to return 15 points on DraftKings and 18.2 points on FanDuel.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday, July 28, 2022

For Thursday, one of McClure's MLB DFS picks is Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman, who is listed at $5,800 on DraftKings and $4,300 on FanDuel. Freeman was just 1-for-2 with a walk on Wednesday, but he has been on fire since the All-Star break. Over his last seven games, Freeman has eight hits, two home runs, a double and four RBI.

During that stretch, he has hit .348 with a 1.081 OPS, and he should be able to keep things going on Thursday against Colorado. Freeman has the most at-bats of any current Dodgers player against Urena, and in 34 career trips to the plate against him, he has 14 hits with four doubles, four homers and 11 RBI. In 38 career games at Colorado, Freeman has offensive splits of .283/.361/.540.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Freeman with Los Angeles infielder Max Muncy ($3,800 on DraftKings and $2,400 on FanDuel). Muncy wasn't in the lineup on Wednesday in the Dodgers win against the Nationals, but he'll look to make a return and get back into a rhythm at the plate on Thursday. He was hitless in his last start on Wednesday, but he had a hit in each of his two previous starts.

Although Muncy's numbers have been down this season, he has been a solid hitter at Colorado throughout his career. In six games at Coors Field this year, Muncy has hit just .120, but that hasn't dampened his all-time production at the ballpark, where he has 13 home runs and 84 total bases in 38 appearances. Against right-handed starting pitching like Urena this season, Muncy has hit five of his nine total home runs and 22 of his 31 RBI.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Thursday, July 28, 2022

