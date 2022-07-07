The Chicago White Sox are 4-2 in their last six games and trying to leapfrog Cleveland in the AL Central, starting with a series against the Detroit Tigers that begins on Thursday. One of the players that could be crucial in the matchup and MLB DFS lineups is Chicago first baseman Jose Abreu, who is tied with three other players for the sixth-most hits in the American League this season, with 87. Chicago will face Detroit starting pitcher Beau Brieske, who has had a rough last three starts, in which he gave up 12 total runs.

Over his last eight games, Abreu has batting splits of .485/.514/.697 with 16 hits, four doubles, five RBI and seven runs scored. Another White Sox player in the MLB DFS player pool that could be an option to stack with Abreu is 1B/DH Andrew Vaughn, who has five hits and five RBI in his last four starts. Before you make your MLB DFS picks for Thursday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won over $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Wednesday, McClure highlighted Yankees slugger Aaron Judge as one of his top MLB DFS picks on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Judge went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBI to return 35 points on DraftKings and 47.2 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, as the 2022 MLB season continues, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Thursday, July 7. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday, July 7, 2022

For Thursday, Judge is one of McClure's top MLB DFS picks once again, and he is listed at $6,000 on DraftKings and $4,000 on FanDuel. Prior to his breakout performance last night, Judge had been in a bit of a mini-slump, but Wednesday's performance could indicate that he's back on track. After a quick two-game series against the Pirates, the Yankees face the Boston Red Sox for the first time since their season-opening series.

In those first three games, Judge had four hits with a double and a walk. Boston is expected to send rookie Josh Winckowski to the mound on Thursday, who has recovered to pitch well after a disastrous debut at the end of May. However, Judge has been strong against right-handed starting pitchers all season and has hit .309 with a 1.050 OPS against them in 53 games.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Judge with Yankees DH/OF Giancarlo Stanton ($5,400 on DraftKings and $3,700 on FanDuel). Stanton only had one hit on Wednesday against Pittsburgh, but he made it count with a ninth inning home run in the Yankees' 16-0 win. Heading into Thursday's game against Boston, Stanton has 21 home runs and 54 RBI.

Winckowski has yet to pitch against the Yankees this season, so this will be the first time that he faces off against Judge or Stanton. However, the game is in Boston, and through 24 career games at Fenway Park, Stanton has offensive splits of .389/.451/.689 with six home runs and 22 RBI. In road games this year, Stanton has fewer strikeouts with more hits (31) and walks (20) than he does in two more games played at home.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Thursday, July 7, 2022

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Thursday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.