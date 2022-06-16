After winning AL Rookie of the Year honors in 2018 for his two-way prowess, Angels pitcher/DH Shohei Ohtani only threw 1.2 innings in 2019 and 2020, but he rebounded in 2021 to have a season to remember. Ohtani hit 46 home runs, had 100 RBI and stole 26 bases all while posting a 3.18 ERA and striking out 156 batters over 130.1 innings on his way to winning the AL MVP. Now Ohtani is putting together another impressive two-way season and he's going to be a popular option for MLB DFS lineups on Thursday night as he's scheduled to pitch against the Mariners.

Ohtani has a staggering 13:1 strikeout-to-walk ratio against the Mariners in his career but he's just one of several upper-echelon pitching options in the MLB DFS player pool on Thursday. So should you be rostering Ohtani or can you get more value out of starters like Zack Wheeler, Luis Severino or Martin Perez? Before you make your MLB DFS picks for Thursday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account.

On Wednesday, he highlighted Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario as one of his top MLB DFS picks on both FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Rosario went 3-for-5 with a triple, a home run and four runs scored to return 36 points on DraftKings and 46.3 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday is Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins, who is listed at $4,400 on DraftKings and $3,600 on FanDuel. The 29-year-old slugger has been remarkably consistent over his six-year MLB career, posting an OPS of .800 or higher in every season and hitting 131 home runs with 362 RBI over 2,473 career plate appearances.

Hoskins has hit 13 home runs with 36 RBI this season, and he's posting a pretty typical slash line of .253/.336/.485, and there's reason to believe that he can improve upon those numbers. His 35.1 percent groundball rate is the highest of his career and his impressive power should be an even bigger factor as he begins to elevate the ball more frequently.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Rangers shortstop Corey Seager ($4,900 on DraftKings and $3,200 on FanDuel). After signing a 10-year, $325 million contract in the offseason, Seager has been battling through some pretty bad batted-ball luck during his first season with the organization.

His .223 BABIP is 102 points below his career average which leaves plenty of room for improvement on his .224/.289/.415 slash line. What Seager has done well so far this season is take advantage of one of the most hitter-friendly ballparks in baseball, launching 13 home runs for a career-high full-season home run rate of 4.9 percent. He'll have a juicy matchup on Thursday against Tigers starter Beau Brieske, who has given up multiple home runs in five of his nine starts this season.

