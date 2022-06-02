The 2022 MLB season continues on Thursday, and after the Rockies busted out for 13 runs in their series finale against the Marlins on Wednesday night, the over-under for their series opener against the Braves is a whopping 11.5 runs. That's a number of consequence for daily Fantasy baseball players who like to target larger totals to craft their MLB DFS stacks for tournaments, cash games and 50-50s on FanDuel and DraftKings. But which players from that game should you be targeting and who else has matchups you can take advantage of in your MLB DFS lineups?

The Rockies haven't had a ton of exposure to Braves starter Ian Anderson in their careers but they are 6-for-14 off him with a team OPS of 1.222. C.J. Cron and Charlie Blackmon are Colorado's top two home run hitters and they have both homered off the young right-hander. So should your roster be full of Rockies on Thursday or should you be looking elsewhere in the MLB DFS player pool? Before you make your MLB DFS picks, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Wednesday, he highlighted Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal as one of his top MLB DFS picks on both FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Skubal threw seven scoreless innings, allowing only two hits and striking out six in a win to return 29.95 points on DraftKings and 49 on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday, June 2, 2022

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday is Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker, who is listed at $3,800 on DraftKings and $2,600 on FanDuel. Winker broke into the big leagues as a platoon outfielder and started to prove he was worthy of a full-time role in 2019 when he posted a .830 OPS with 16 homers and 38 RBI. Then in 2020, he took it a step forward, belting 12 homers and driving in 23 while posting a .932 OPS over 54 games in the pandemic-shortened season.

By 2021, he was on just about everybody's radar and lived up to the hype by slashing .305/.394/.556 with 24 homers and 71 RBI to make his first All-Star team. During the offseason, he was traded from the Reds to the Mariners and it's been a slow start (.596 OPS). But he's a positive regression candidate with a BABIP 63 points below his career average and an ISO less than a third of what it's been the past two years.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. ($5,900 on DraftKings and $4,300 on FanDuel). One of baseball's brightest young stars missed Atlanta's World Series run after tearing his ACL last July but he returned to action last month. The knee certainly hasn't seemed to be a problem, as evidenced by his nine stolen bases in 22 games.

At the plate, Acuna has a respectable .826 OPS but after posting a .987 OPS in 2020 and a .990 OPS in 82 games before the injury last season, there's still meat left on that bone. And the peripherals suggest as much as well, as Acuna has a career-high 94.4 mph average exit velocity but his 2.0 percent home run rate is roughly a third of his career average. Acuna is going to start hitting home runs sooner or later and they're going to come in bunches. A series at Coors Field could easily be the catalyst.

