The Miami Marlins have been on an offensive tear in their last two games against Colorado, but in the first game on Thursday's Major League Baseball schedule, the Rockies could turn the tables. Miami is expected to send left-handed pitcher Braxton Garrett to the mound, who has given up eight runs in just 13 innings pitched over three starts this season. As a team, Colorado has a collective batting average of .290 with a third of its total RBI against lefties this year, so should you look to stack Rockies bats in your MLB DFS lineups?

Nobody in Colorado's lineup has more than two at bats against Garrett overall, but right fielder Charlie Blackmon has taken hits from both of his previous meetings against him. Blackmon was hitless in the Rockies loss on Wednesday against Miami but could still be a strong option in the MLB DFS player pool after cranking 12 total hits with six RBI over the seven preceding games. Before you make your MLB DFS picks, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account.

On Wednesday, he highlighted Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado as one of his top MLB DFS picks on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Arenado went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and two RBI to return 23 points on DraftKings and 31.4 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday is Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner, who is listed at $6,100 on DraftKings and $3,900 on FanDuel. Turner was hitless on Wednesday in the Dodgers' win against Cincinnati, but prior to that, he had been on a 13-game hitting streak. On Tuesday against the Reds, Turner had four hits and scored two runs, and he's had two multi-hit games in his last five starts.

The Dodgers wrap up their series against the Reds on Thursday and face right-handed starting pitcher Hunter Greene for the second time this season. In the first meeting between the two clubs, Turner went 2-for-3 with a home run against the Reds starter. Even including Wednesday's poor showing, Turner has had offensive splits of .409/.417/.591 over the last week, and for the year, he has more hits (43) and RBI (26) on the road than he does in home starts.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Twins outfielder Byron Buxton ($6,200 on DraftKings and $3,900 on FanDuel). Buxton has been in-and-out of the lineup over the last few games as he deals with a knee injury, but he had a nice showing last Friday against Arizona, with a home run and a double. For the season, he has 19 home runs with 33 RBI and nine doubles.

Fantasy players should keep an eye out to confirm that Buxton will be in the lineup on Thursday, but if he is, there is plenty of reason for optimism. Minnesota takes on Cleveland and starting pitcher Zach Plesac, who is 1-2 with a 5.57 ERA in road starts this season. Buxton hasn't faced Plesac since 2020, but in that matchup, he hit a two-run homer off him.

