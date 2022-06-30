The 2022 MLB season continues on Thursday and with several teams enjoying an off day, it will be a relatively shallow MLB DFS player pool. Up until his last start, Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove had given up two earned runs or fewer in every outing of the season and he'll be back on the bump against the Dodgers. Current Dodgers hitters have just a .561 OPS against Musgrove in their careers, but can you justify spending $9,700 on DraftKings and $11,100 on FanDuel after the ace gave up six earned runs in his last start?

Freddie Freeman has hit Musgrove well during his career (1.171 OPS) and he's riding a 13-game hitting streak coming into Thursday night's matchup. Freeman will undoubtedly be a popular pick for MLB DFS lineups but affording stars like he and Musgrove will require you to make sacrifices elsewhere. Before you make your MLB DFS picks for Thursday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won over $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Wednesday, McClure highlighted Dodgers catcher Will Smith as one of his top MLB DFS picks on DraftKings and FanDuel. The result: Smith went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI to return 19 points on DraftKings and 25.2 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday, June 30, 2022

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday is Brewers shortstop Willy Adames, who is listed at $5,000 on DraftKings and $3,500 on FanDuel. The Rays made the decision to ship Adames off last season with Wander Franco set to take over at shortstop and the move to Milwaukee has done the 26-year-old well.

Since the trade, Adames is slashing .258/.336/.503 with 35 home runs and 67 RBI over 154 games, and he'll take on a struggling Kyle Hendricks on Thursday against the Cubs. The game has an over-under of 10 runs (the highest of the day) according to Caesars Sportsbook. Hendricks enters the contest sporting a 4.90 ERA and having given up 13 home runs already over 75.1 innings of work.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Reds first baseman Joey Votto ($3,600 on DraftKings and $2,600 on FanDuel). Before going on the COVID injured list on May 1, Votto was sporting a .413 OPS and had zero home runs with three RBI through 22 games. However, he returned to action on May 20 and has recaptured the form of his resurgent 2021 season.

Votto is slashing .271/.373/.525 with five home runs and 21 RBI since his return to action and he's had two multi-hit games in the last three days. Votto hit 36 home runs and drove in 99 last season, and with a .278 BABIP this year that is 62 points below his career average, he's a solid bet for continued progression offensively.

