Minnesota Twins second baseman Carlos Correa is likely to make his return to the lineup after testing positive for COVID-19 at the end of May. In his stead, the Twins didn't miss a beat when they inserted infielder Jose Miranda in the lineup. Against the Yankees in Minnesota's win on Wednesday night, he had three hits with a double and three RBI. Daily Fantasy baseball players should be on the lookout to see if he'll find a way back into the batting order on Thursday to also put him in MLB DFS lineups.

Ahead of Wednesday's win, Miranda had five hits, two home runs, and four RBI in his last five appearances. Prior to being deactivated, Correa had eight hits, a home run and a double in his last five starts. So, between the two, who should you target in the MLB DFS player pool on Thursday? Before you make your MLB DFS picks, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Wednesday, he highlighted Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber as one of his core MLB DFS picks on both FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Schwarber had two doubles as part of a four-hit day, scored two runs and batted-in two others to return 24 points on DraftKings and 31.4 on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks on Thursday is Yankees OF/DH Giancarlo Stanton, who is listed at $5,700 on DraftKings and $3,500 on FanDuel. Stanton is looking for a bounce-back game after Wednesday's loss to Minnesota, where just about every Yankees hitter struggled. He has been in a bit of a slump since mid-May, and only has two hits in his last eight games, but still has offensive splits of .280/.335/.528 for the season.

The Twins are expected to send right-handed pitcher Dylan Bundy to the mound on Thursday, and he has struggled since the beginning of May. In his last start at Toronto on Saturday, he gave up two home runs, five earned runs and eight hits in just 2.1 innings pitched. Stanton is just 1-for-7 against Bundy in previous meetings, but the inconsistency of the latter has gone on for much longer than Stanton's recent dip on offense.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes stacking Stanton with New York first baseman Anthony Rizzo ($5,600 on DraftKings and $3,700 on FanDuel). Both Stanton and Rizzo were hitless on Wednesday, but prior to that, Rizzo was enjoying a productive run in his previous five games. In those appearances, he had three home runs, nine RBI, and only struck out four times.

Rizzo has never faced Bundy, but against righties this year, he has a .340 on-base percentage and a .508 slugging percentage. Rizzo has the fourth-most RBI in the American League this season, with 38, and is tied with Jose Ramirez and Mike Trout for the third-most AL home runs, with 14. One final thing bolstering the case for Rizzo is that he is hitting ground balls at the lowest rate of his career (33.1 percent), and he should have plenty of opportunity to put up numbers on Thursday.

