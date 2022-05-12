The Chicago White Sox got an unexpected day's rest when their Wednesday game against the Cleveland Guardians was canceled because of a surge of positive COVID-19 tests on the Cleveland side. So, they'll hope to make use of the day off as they open a series with the New York Yankees on Thursday. The White Sox have won seven of eight but the Yankees have the best record in baseball at 22-8. Both lineups are loaded and could be intriguing options for MLB DFS stacks in a four-game series where both teams will want to conserve their bullpens for the long haul.

But with the Yankees starting Luis Gil and the White Sox sending out Dylan Cease, can you trust position players like Luis Robert, Tim Anderson, Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo in your MLB DFS lineups? It's a relatively shallow MLB DFS player pool on Thursday so you'll definitely want to play the matchups to optimize your MLB DFS roster.

On Wednesday, he highlighted Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt in his top MLB DFS picks on both FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Goldschmidt went 2-for-3 with three RBI and a run scored to return 18 points on DraftKings and 25.7 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday is Rangers shortstop Corey Seager. After seven seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Seager signed a 10-year, $325 million contract to come to Texas this offseason and it's been an up-and-down start for the two-time All-Star.

However, he snapped an 0-for-15 streak with a two-homer game on Tuesday and then followed it up with another home run on Wednesday. Those three big flies in two days were enough to raise his OPS by 100 points and he now has seven home runs and 16 RBI on the season. On Thursday, he'll match up with Royals right-hander Jon Heasley, who has given up three home runs in 14.2 innings of work already this year.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds. The Vanderbilt product played in the Futures Game in 2017 but was never ranked as a top-100 prospect by any of baseball's largest scouting services. However, that didn't stop him from breaking out in 2019 with 57 extra-base hits and an .880 OPS to finish fourth in NL Rookie of the Year voting.

After a down year in 2020 during the pandemic-shortened season, Reynolds proved his rookie season was no fluke with a strong year in 2021. He slashed .302/.390/.522 last season with 24 home runs and 90 RBI to make his first NL All-Star squad. This season, Reynolds is hitting just .229 but a .278 BABIP that is 63 points below his career average is a definite contributor to his struggles and he's a candidate to bounce back sooner rather than later.

