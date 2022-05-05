Starting pitching is always crucial in MLB daily Fantasy but having a limited number of games reduces the number of options in the MLB DFS player pool. On Thursday, Robbie Ray, Shane McClanahan and Logan Webb are all viable big-money options but this is a shortened slate where saving some money at the position could open up some big swings on position players. But which players have beneficial matchups that you can use to your advantage on Thursday night?

Pete Alonso has historically raked against Phillies expected starting pitcher for Thursday night Aaron Nola. The two-time MLB Home Run Derby winner is 12-for-34 with four home runs off Nola and could be an incredibly valuable option for MLB DFS lineups this evening but will come at a high cost. Before you make your MLB DFS picks for Thursday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Wednesday, McClure highlighted White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito in his MLB DFS player pool on both FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Giolito gave up only three hits and three runs while striking out 10 over 5.2 innings to return 27.75 points on DraftKings and 44 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, with the 2022 MLB season in full swing, McClure has locked in his top MLB daily Fantasy picks for Thursday, May 5. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday, May 5, 2022

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Thursday is Twins shortstop Carlos Correa, who is listed at $4,600 on DraftKings and $3,200 on FanDuel. After signing a lucrative deal worth $35.1 million per year this offseason, Correa got off to a sluggish start with the Twins but the underlying data told a story of a guy hitting the ball hard and getting unlucky.

That's turned out to be true as he's now on a seven-game hitting streak where he's risen his OPS from .504 to .708. Correa is 14-for-31 during that span with eight RBI and four extra-base hits, including a home run on Wednesday against the Orioles. He and the Twins will take on Spenser Watkins on Thursday, whose BABIP against is a startlingly low .211 and is due for some regression.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper ($5,800 on DraftKings and $3,900 on FanDuel). Harper won his second NL MVP trophy last year after leading the league in slugging percentage (.615) and OPS (1.044).

So far this season, it's been a bit of feast or famine but the peripherals seem to indicate some misfortune. Harper has a .273 BABIP that is 46 points below his career average and his 92.8 mph average exit velocity and 52.9 percent hard-hit contact rate both would be career-highs.

How to set your MLB DFS lineups for Thursday, May 5, 2022

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who is set to explode for huge numbers on Thursday. The stars are aligning for him to return tournament-winning value and he comes at a price that won't break the bank. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top MLB DFS picks for Thursday? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete player pool and picks for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash in big on MLB DFS.